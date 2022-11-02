California woman found guilty of obtaining custody of young girl to create sexually explicit videos

A California woman was found guilty Tuesday of obtaining custody of an infant for the purpose of producing sexually explicit videos and other federal child exploitation charges.

San Bernardino County resident Stefani Kasey Marie Stevens, 31, was arrested at her Yucaipa home in November 2019 for allegedly producing child pornography by filming herself with her boyfriend’s daughter, who was under 12 at the time.

She later admitted to using her iPhone to take sexually explicit photographs of a minor girl, according to an affidavit.

On Tuesday, she was found guilty of one count of obtaining custody of a minor with intent to produce child pornography, six counts of production of child pornography, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

The verdict, issued by U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips, came after a four-day bench trial that ended last week.

During the trial, prosecutors showed evidence that, between August and November 2019, an online account associated with Stevens had uploaded child sexual abuse material at least three times to the instant messaging and chat app Kik.

Law enforcement also determined that a Google account associated with Stevens had uploaded seven sexually explicit images of the same young girl.

Her November 2019 arrest came after federal officers executed a search warrant at her Yucaipa home and seized her iPhone, two tablets, a desktop computer, as well as bedding that matched the bedding depicted in the sexually explicit photographs, according to the affidavit.

During interviews with police, Stevens admitted to making sexually explicit videos of herself performing oral sex on the infant victim and that she took eight to 10 nude photographs with a second victim, who was also under the age of 12.

After investigating her online accounts, investigators learned that on the day before she produced the video in May 2019, “Stevens and a like-minded user had online discussions about how Stevens was excited to take custody of the infant the next day so that she could create videos of herself engaging in sexual activity with the victim,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

Stevens is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24, 2023. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.