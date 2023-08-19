California Woman Gunned Down After Pride Flag Dispute, Police Say

California business owner Laura Ann Carleton was shot and killed Friday evening after a dispute over the Pride flag she’d displayed outside her shop.

Authorities received a report that someone had been shot at the Mag Pi clothing store in Cedar Glen, Calif., which the Carleton owned. Police arrived at the scene to find Carleton, 66, with a gunshot wound. Carleton, who went by Lauri, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A suspect in the shooting fled on foot before authorities located them. The suspect was armed with a handgun and a confrontation occurred between the suspect and police. The suspect was killed in the incident.

“Through further investigation, detectives learned the suspect made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton,” a police statement said.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said the investigation was ongoing.

Carleton, a mother of a blended family of nine and wife, is being remembered as a pillar of the community who social media users said was a fierce LGBTQ+ ally.

“Today was a very sad day for Lake Arrowhead and for the LGBTQ community. Our friend and supporter Lauri Carleton @magpi_shop was murdered defending her lgbtq+ Pride flags in front of her store in Cedar Glen California. Lauri did not identify as LGBTQ+, but spent her time helping & advocating for everyone in the community. She will be truly missed,” a local LGBTQ+ group, Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ wrote in a post.

A local food co-op, Mountain Provisions, wrote, “Lauri was a pillar in our community, an immovable force in her values for equality, love, and justice. If you knew Lauri you know she loved hard, laughed often, and nurtured and protected those she cared about. She was a force, she loved to crack jokes and wanted to live as joyful of a life as possible. We will continue to stand for the values she so selflessly stood for. Her death will not be in vain.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or got to www.wetip.com.