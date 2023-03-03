California woman in 'Looney Tunes' shirt suspected of robbing grocery store: police

Northern California police officers are seeking a woman suspected of an armed robbery at a grocery store.

The Smart and Final grocery store in Antioch, California was robbed by an armed thief on February 23. Police released photos of the suspect on Wednesday.

The suspect was seen wearing a "Looney Tunes" t-shirt, a black fanny pack, light blue jeans and a mask.

Officials also released a picture of the car associated with the suspect.

"The pictured vehicle was also associated with her and is possibly a white Chevrolet Suburban with a black roof rack," the Antioch Police Department said.

Officials believe she is between 190 and 200 pounds and stands between 5-foot and 5-foot-3.

Authorities have not released any information about how the robbery occurred or how much merchandise was stolen.

The Antioch Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the case to email jcox@antiochca.gov or call 925-481-8147.

Antioch is located in the East Bay region of the Bay Area. The city has upwards of 115,000 residents.