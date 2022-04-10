California woman wins $10 million lottery after pressing wrong button on machine while buying a ticket after 'some rude person' bumped into her

A California woman won millions after pushing the wrong button on a lottery vending machine.

LaQuedra Edwards accidentally purchased the wrong ticket after a stranger bumped into her.

Edwards said she was "in shock" after she realized she won $10 million.

A California Lottery player won millions after "some rude person" bumped into her, causing her to press the wrong button on a vending machine for "a ticket that she had no intention of buying," officials said.

LaQuedra Edwards was at a supermarket in Los Angeles County last November when she inserted $40 into a Lottery Scratchers machine, the California Lottery said in a press release.

Edwards was bumped by a stranger, which caused her to accidentally select a $30 200X Scratchers ticket and left her "irritated," according to the press release. When Edwards returned to her car, she started to scratch the ticket and realized she had won $10 million.

"I didn't really believe it at first, but I got on the 405 freeway and kept looking down at (the ticket), and I almost crashed my car," Edwards said, per the press release. "I pulled over, looked at it again and again, scanned it with my (California Lottery mobile) app, and I just kept thinking this can't be right."

The press release said Edwards plans to start a non-profit and buy a home with her new fortune.

"I'm still in shock. All I remember saying once I found out how much I just won was, 'I'm rich!'" Edwards added, according to the press release.

The supermarket where she purchased her ticket received a $500,000 bonus, officials said.

Read the original article on Insider