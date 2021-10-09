California’s Worst Oil Leak in Years May Have Started Months Ago

Robert Tuttle
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The underwater pipeline that spilled as many as 3,000 barrels of oil off California’s coast may have been dragged by a ship anchor months or even a year ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The growth of marine life around the breach in the Amplify Energy Corp. pipeline indicates that the line was struck a while ago, rather than recently, U.S. Coast Guard officials said Friday. An anchor most likely dragged the pipeline because a 4,000-foot section had been displaced by more than 100 feet.

“I am convinced that the initial event that deflected the pipeline was an anchor strike,” Captain Jason Neubauer, chairman of the U.S. Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation, said in a press conference. “If there was a small fracture initially, it must not have been leaking a great deal of oil.”

That means that the line may have been cracked and leaking oil months ago, albeit in volumes that were not detected. The pipeline was surveyed by Amplify in October of last year and was found to be normal, meaning investigators must check all ships that could have caused the initial strike since that time. The Coast Guard is also looking into the possible influence of storms earlier this winter and of other anchor strikes on the line since the initial one as contributing to the 13-inch breach in the line that was discovered earlier this week.

The Coast Guard will continue to board vessels as part of the investigation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Large Methane Clouds Spotted Near Gas Pipelines in Iran

    (Bloomberg) -- Satellites spotted several large clouds of methane near fossil fuel infrastructure in Iran, which is one of the largest producers of natural gas and responsible for the world’s third-most emissions of the superpotent greenhouse gas from oil and gas activities. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on Interurb

  • U.K. Food and Fuel Shortages Are Hitting Many Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’The pressure on British households from a global supply chain crisis was laid bare in a new survey showi

  • Retail-Buying Spree Fuels Tech Jump, Led by Apple and Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Dip buyers emerged after the recent selloff in some of the world’s largest technology companies, with the Nasdaq 100 extending its rally into a third day.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainAmazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’NYC's Waldorf Gets P

  • These Nasdaq Stocks Are Leading the Charge Thursday

    As of 10 a.m. EDT, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 1%, continuing its upward momentum from a nice bounce the previous day. It's natural for U.S. investors to think of the Nasdaq Composite and its more selective peer, the Nasdaq-100 Index, as being composed of American companies. As a result, you'll find several Chinese stocks inside the Nasdaq-100, and it was those stocks that helped lead the way for the overall market on Thursday morning.

  • FOREX-Dollar steady after jobs miss as taper hopes remain intact

    The U.S. dollar was largely unmoved by a disappointing U.S. employment report on Friday, as traders bet that the lacklustre numbers may not sway the Federal reserve from starting a tapering of its asset purchases as early as November. The fact that the gain in jobs was modest could temper expectations for a swift acceleration in economic growth following an apparent sharp slowdown in the third quarter, but is unlikely to stop the Federal Reserve from starting the process of reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November, analysts said. September's employment report is the last one available before the Federal Reserve's Nov. 2-3 policy meeting.

  • New book details how Michael Dell built billion-dollar, resilient tech company

    With billions of dollars in revenue, Dell Technologies is one of the world's largest I.T. companies. But it came from humble beginnings. In his new book, "Play Nice, But Win: A CEO's Journey From Founder to Leader," Michael Dell tells the story of how he started his billion-dollar company with just $1,000 and an undying passion for technology. Dell joined CBSN to discuss the book and more.

  • Tesla’s Texas Move Is Latest Sign of California Losing Tech Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom frequently touts that his state is the leader in cutting-edge manufacturing and green technology. Now one of the most recognizable companies in those fields is taking its headquarters elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Fin

  • Global Debt to Hit 260% of GDP, But Low Rates to Help, S&P Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGlobal debt levels could reach about 260% of gross domestic product by year-end, though low interest rates mean the ability to service it will be manageable, according t

  • Evergrande Creditors Brace for Battle on Offshore Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Kirkland & Ellis and Moelis & Co. are working on contingency plans with offshore holders of China Evergrande Group’s bonds who fear the struggling company may sell assets that they’re counting on to back up their claims if the business collapses.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapor

  • MoneyGram CEO on Why Stellar Foundation Is a Better Fit for Payments

    International payments juggernaut MoneyGram is partnering with the Stellar Development Foundation to create instant money transfers using Circle's USDC stablecoin. MoneyGram CEO Alexander Holmes shared his insights on why Stellar is a better fit than Ripple, which hasn't been in the picture since earlier this year. Plus, Stellar Foundation CEO Denelle Dixon explains why the partnership is a "perfect bridge" between traditional finance and blockchain worlds.

  • 11 sailors injured after Navy submarine struck object in Indo-Pacific region, officials say

    11 sailors were injured when a U.S. Navy attack submarine struck an object underwater while deployed in the Indo-Pacific region, officials said.

  • Oil Surges to $80 as Global Energy Crisis Threatens Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude futures topped $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon De

  • Evergrande creditors fear imminent default as concerns shake sector

    SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group offshore bondholders are concerned that it is close to defaulting on debt payments and want more information and transparency from the cash-strapped property developer, their advisers said. Evergrande, which could trigger one of China's largest defaults https://www.reuters.com/article/china-evergrande-debt-property-bonds/update-1-building-default-fears-pummel-chinese-property-firms-idUSL8N2R433Z as it wrestles with debts of more than $300 billion and whose troubles have already sent shockwaves across global markets, missed payments on dollar bonds, worth a combined $131 million, that were due on Sept. 23 and Sept. 29. With Evergrande staying silent on dollar debt payments and prioritising onshore creditors, offshore investors https://www.reuters.com/business/investors-grappling-with-evergrande-fallout-weigh-risk-wider-pain-2021-09-20 have been left wondering if they will face large losses at the end of 30-day grace periods for last month's coupons.

  • German ship no longer under investigation in Orange County oil spill, company says

    Rotterdam Express, the ship probed in O.C. oil spill, no longer under investigation, company says.

  • Wells Fargo Initiates Coverage On 5 Machinery Stocks With Mixed Ratings

    Wells Fargo analyst Joseph O'Dea initiated coverage of machinery companies Parker-Hannifin, Stanley Black & Decker, Otis Worldwide, Dover, and Ingersoll-Rand. Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) was initiated with an Overweight rating and a price target of 7, implying an upside of 16%. O'Dea says that Parker-Hannifin shares appear to have "succumbed" to cycle positioning that's driven its largest relative valuation discount versus the EEMI group in at least ten years. He anticipates better-than-grou

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’The hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toy

  • Democrats' anger over debt ceiling standoff exposes hypocrisy

    Democrats railing against Senate Republicans for withholding votes from a debt ceiling increase have done the same in the past under GOP rule, raising charges of hypocrisy from the Right.

  • Are You Megan Fox Or Do You Just Have A Great Halloween Beauty Look?

    Halloween makeup ideas to try with inspiration from your favorite celebrities.

  • Biden’s Options to Tame Gas Prices Clash With His Climate Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden is under intensifying pressure to keep a lid on rising gasoline and natural gas prices that threaten the economic recovery and Democrats’ political ambitions.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon

  • McConnell Warns Biden He Won’t Help in Next Debt-Limit Standoff

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has sent a blistering letter to President Joe Biden informing him that Democrats would have to act on their own and without any help from him the next time the U.S. debt limit has been reached.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billio