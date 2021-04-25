6-foot rule 'offers little protection'; California, NY, others jabbing with J&J; 82 die in blast at Baghdad hospital: Live COVID-19 updates.

John Bacon and Jordan Culver, USA TODAY
·5 min read

California and New York were among states administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine Sunday after their governors signed off on resuming use of the one-dose shot.

Use of the one-shot vaccine could expedite mass vaccinations as Americans grow weary of wearing masks and a new study MIindicates social distancing indoors may not be helping much.

"After additional review of the J&J #COVID19 vaccine, CA will resume administering it immediately," California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted late Saturday. "Grateful to count myself one of the 1 million Californians to receive this safe, effective vaccine."

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia also have given the green light to the J&J vaccine. Federal health officials recommended pausing use of the vaccine almost two weeks ago after a rare blood clotting disorder was associated with the shot. The government has uncovered 15 vaccine recipients who developed a highly unusual kind of blood clot out of nearly 8 million people given the J&J shot. Three died, and seven remain hospitalized.

Federal health officials dropped the recommendation Friday, saying the single dose vaccine is critical to fight the pandemic and that the small clot risk could be handled with warnings.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against COVID and allow everyone to resume normalcy,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Also in the news:

►A Rhode Island man is facing simple assault and other charges after police say Michael Caro, 34, of Woonsocket, refused to put a mask on his young child and assaulted a 16-year-old Walmart worker last week.

►"Mobile Vax" buses set to administer 500 COVID-19 immunizations per day have begun rolling in Boston. The buses, a joint effort of Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, focus vaccination efforts on Black, Latino and non-English speaking communities in Massachusetts.

►Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Germans to accept nationwide pandemic restrictions resulting in a 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew and further limits on personal contacts and access to nonessential stores in regions with high infections.

►The United States' land borders with Canada and Mexico will remain restricted to nonessential travel through at least May 21, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

📈 Today's numbers: The U.S. has more than 32 million confirmed coronavirus cases and 571,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: More than 146 million cases and 3.1 million deaths. More than 290 million vaccine doses have been distributed in the U.S. and 225 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

📘 What we're reading: As COVID-19 vaccines roll out across the state, many in CalifoSlab City – fondly called "the last free place" by residents – either don’t want to be vaccinated or remain hesitant to get their shot.

A nurse (left) inoculates a metal worker on Wednesday with a dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination site at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.
MIT professors challenge safety of 6-foot rule

Six feet of distance or 60 feet of distance – it makes little difference indoors for avoiding exposure to COVID because tiny droplets tend to distribute throughout closed spaces, an MIT study says. Authors Martin Bazant, a professor of chemical engineering at the school, and John Bush, director of MIT's Applied Math Laboratory, factor in the extent to which transmission risk is reduced in large rooms with high air exchange rates, increased for more vigorous respiratory activities and dramatically reduced by the use of face masks.

"The current revival of the American economy is being predicated on social distancing, specifically the six-foot rule, a guideline that offers little protection," the study says.

82 die in blast at Baghdad hospital COVID ward

The death toll rose to 82 Sunday after an explosion and fire in the intensive care unit of an Baghdad hospital tending to severely ill Iraqi coronavirus patients.

Iraq’s Interior Ministry said 110 others were injured. Negligence on the part of hospital authorities has been blamed for the Saturday night blaze that initial reports suggest was caused when an oxygen cylinder exploded in the ward of Ibn al-Khatib hospital. Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi fired key hospital officials hours after the catastrophic incident and demanded that the Interior Ministry complete an investigation within 24 hours.

Relatives were still searching anxiously on Sunday for missing loved ones.

“Please, two of my relatives are missing. … I am going to die (without news about them),” posted a young woman on social media. “I hope someone can help us find Sadi Abdul Kareem and Samir Abdul Kareem, they were in the ICU.”

The world isolates. A New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans

While much of the world remains hunkered down, the band Six60 has been playing to huge crowds in New Zealand, where social distancing isn't required after the nation stamped out the coronavirus. The band’s tour finale on Saturday night was billed as the largest concert in the world since the pandemic began.

Equally momentous for a band which met while playing rugby at university was getting to play the first concert ever held at the storied Eden Park rugby stadium. And finding themselves at the apex of world music came as a twist for Six60, which has enjoyed unparalleled success in New Zealand but whose forays abroad have ended without the breakthroughs they sought.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: COVID news: California, Washington among states using J&J jabs again

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment-grade primary sales are projected to remain strong next week, with syndicate desks estimating about $30 billion in fresh supply, according to an informal survey of debt underwriters. More corporate deals are expected to come forward as companies emerge from earnings-blackout periods.Banks have anchored high-grade issuance over the past two weeks, with Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. the only two of the top six U.S. banks yet to issue new bonds after reporting earnings.High-grade debt continues to recover from the pandemic crisis, with agencies improving their ratings or outlooks on $128 billion of IG index debt in the week ended April 22, Citigroup strategists led by Daniel Sorid wrote.M&A activity also remains robust, which may boost new bond supply. Investment-grade issuer Panasonic Corp. agreed last week to take over U.S. artificial intelligence software developer Blue Yonder Group Inc. for $7.1 billion. The deal will be partially financed with a bridge loan that will be refinanced with hybrid financing, according to a statement.High YieldThe high-yield calendar is light heading into the week, but the issuance backdrop remains strong.Helios Software Holdings Inc., also known as ION Corporates, is set to price a $350 million 7-year junk bond on Monday, the only deal known to be in the high-yield pipeline.Strong growth, continued low-cost borrowing and an oil rally are all contributing to a friendly backdrop for high-yield issuance. This week, junk-rated U.S. companies set a record for most bonds ever sold in April, capping a 12-month issuance boom. The month’s supply currently stands at more than $40 billion.Next month has the potential to be even busier.“May is seasonally the strongest month of high-yield issuance,” Bank of America Corp. strategists led by Oleg Melentyev wrote in a report Friday. BofA is projecting $47 billion of high-yield supply next month.Barclays Plc sees an “extremely benign default environment” for high-yield bonds and leveraged loans in 2021, driven by better expectations for U.S. GDP growth, looser lending standards and strong new issue markets, strategists led by Bradley Rogoff wrote Friday.Loan launches slowed this week, with most deals earmarked to fund acquisitions and buyouts. Loan funds continue to see robust demand, posting a $1 billion-plus inflow for the third week in a row, according to Refinitiv Lipper. That’s the first time this has happened since December 2016, the data show.In distressed debt, mall owner Washington Prime Group’s amended forbearance agreement is set to expire in the middle of next week pending a further extension. Voyager Aviation Holdings also faces a deadline on its debt exchange offer that expires Monday.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.