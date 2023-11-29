Californian arrested for allegedly allowing teen daughter to sell nude photos online

(FOX40.COM) — A man is accused of allowing his 16-year-old daughter to sell nude photos online and being complicit in the profit, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

In August, the sheriff’s office said detectives began investigating a 16-year-old girl who they learned had a very well-known online presence on a variety of social media platforms.

During their investigation, officials said the teen was allegedly selling illegal content online and made about $40,000.

Detectives said the girl’s father was aware of her online activity and the profits made from selling the photos.

On Nov. 15, the sheriff’s office said detectives served a search warrant on the father’s home and he was arrested for a variety of charges including sex trafficking, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child abuse.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information regarding the case is urged to contact Detective Macres at macresc@edso.org or 530-957-5227.

