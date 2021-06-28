Homeowner can keep ‘eyesore’ Flintstones statues on display after barney with neighbours

The San Francisco Bay Area suburb of Hillsborough is suing the owner of the house, saying that she installed dangerous steps, dinosaurs and other Flintstone-era figurines without necessary permits. - AP

The owner of a Flintstones-themed house in California has been allowed by a judge to continue displaying cartoon sculptures outside her home after neighbours sued, claiming they were an “eyesore”.

Florence Fang, a retired publishing mogul, defended her colourful, bulbous-shaped purple and red house and its elaborate homage to “The Flintstones” family, featuring sculptures inspired by the Sixties cartoon.

The San Francisco suburb town of Hillsborough, however, called the towering dinosaurs and life-size sculptures “a highly visible eyesore” and sued Ms Fang, alleging she violated local codes when she put the sculptures in the back yard and made other landscaping changes that caused local officials to declare it a public nuisance.

Hillsborough went to court in 2019 after Ms Fang failed to comply with multiple stop-work orders, as well as an order to remove the features around the multimillion-dollar, 2,730sqft home. Ms Fang counter-sued.

Florence Fang talks with reporters after a news conference outside her Flintstone House in Hillsborough, Calif. - AP

Mark Hudak, an attorney for Hillsborough, previously said the town prided itself on its rural, woodsy feel and rules were in place “so neighbours don’t have to look at your version of what you would like to have and you don’t have to look at theirs.”

According to records, the settlement stipulates that the town will review and approve a survey of the landscaping improvements. In turn, Ms Fang will apply for building permits. The town will also pay her $125,000 (£90,000), and she will drop the lawsuit — which was dismissed in state court on April 27.

The legal agreement will allow Fred and his friends to remain - AP

Ms Fang, who is believed to live most of the time in another residence in Hillsborough, called the Flintstones home her "happy place".

Her lawyer, Angela Alioto, said Hillsborough's actions amounted to "intolerance and elitist behaviour," and called them unconstitutional and possibly racist.

The settlement agreement has a gag order that stipulates both parties can only respond to press inquiries by saying: "The parties have reached an amicable resolution of the case to the satisfaction of all the parties, such that the improvements made to the Flintstone House will be permitted to remain."