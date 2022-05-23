Californians could see mandatory water cuts amid drought

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gavin Newsom
    Gavin Newsom
    Governor of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened Monday to impose mandatory water restrictions if residents don't use less on their own as a drought drags on and the hotter summer months approach.

Newsom raised that possibility in a meeting with representatives from major water agencies, including those that supply Los Angeles, San Diego and the San Francisco Bay Area, his office said in a press release. The Democratic governor has avoided issuing sweeping, mandatory cuts in water use and instead favored an approach that gives local water agencies power to set rules for water use in the cities and towns they supply.

January through March typically is when most of California’s annual rain and snow falls, but this year those months were the driest in at least a century. Despite calls for conservation, the state's water use went up dramatically in March — 19% compared to the same month in 2020 — and now Newsom is considering changing his approach.

“Every water agency across the state needs to take more aggressive actions to communicate about the drought emergency and implement conservation measures,” Newsom said in a statement.

California is in its third year of drought and virtually all areas of the state are classified as either in severe or extreme drought.

Newsom last summer called on Californians to voluntarily reduce their water use by 15% by doing things like taking five-minute showers and avoiding baths, only running the washing machine and dishwasher with full loads and limiting water use for cleaning outdoor areas. But residents have fallen far short of the goal.

How soon Newsom could impose mandatory restrictions if conservation doesn't improve wasn't clear. He plans to meet with the water agencies again in two months, his office said. Spokesperson Erin Mellon said the administration would reassess conservation progress in just “a few weeks." She didn't offer a metric the administration would use to measure.

Newsom has already moved to force more conservation from local water districts. He directed the State Water Resources Control Board to consider a ban on watering of decorative turf, such as grass in office parks, and to force local agencies to step up their conservation efforts.

After the last drought, the state started requiring cities and other water districts to submit drought response plans that detail six levels of conservation based on how much water is available. Newsom has asked the board to require those districts move into “Level 2" of their plans, which assumes a 20% water shortage.

Each district can set its own rules for “Level 2,” and they often include things like further limiting water use for outdoor purposes and paying people to install more efficient appliances or landscaping that needs less water. They must include a communication plan to urge local residents to use less water.

The board will vote on those measures Tuesday, and they would take effect June 10.

Last week while touring a water recycling plant in Los Angeles County, Newsom spoke about the need to better communicate the need for water conservation with the state's 39 million people. He's included $100 million in his budget for drought messaging.

During the last drought, from 2012 to 2016, former Gov. Jerry Brown issued a mandatory 25% cut in the state's overall water use, and the state water board set requirements for how much each water district had to cut based on their existing water use; districts in which people used more water were asked to cut more. Water agencies could be fined up to $10,000 per day if they didn't comply.

Newsom's current approach gives local water districts some more flexibility, and he's said it's important to recognize different parts of the state have their own water needs.

The state water board has imposed some statewide restrictions such as banning people from watering their lawns for 48 hours after rainstorms and sprinklers from running onto sidewalks. People can be fined $500 per day for violations.

Attendees at the meeting included representatives from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, East Bay Municipal Utility District, the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Alameda County Water District, the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, Valley Water, the San Diego County Water Authority, the Association of California Water Agencies, California Urban Water Agencies and the California Municipal Utilities Association. The meeting was not open to the press or public.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California water officials urge conservation amid drought conditions

    Outdoor watering restrictions area set to take effect in Los Angeles at the end of the month, and the prospect of an improvement in drought conditions appears dim.

  • Newsom says California needs urgent, aggressive water conservation amid drought

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has voiced concerns that the state's approach toward drought conservation needs to be more aggressive.

  • Arkansas Guv Shies Away From Extreme Abortion Ban He Signed

    CNNRepublican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson attempted to shirk responsibility on Sunday for signing a strict “trigger law” that would ban abortion in his state without any exceptions for rape and incest, insisting that Arkansas will revisit that matter if Roe v. Wade is overturned.Amid the bombshell leak of the draft majority Supreme Court opinion that would reverse the federal right to abortion, Republican-led states have come under scrutiny over anti-abortion laws that will automatically take e

  • US Marine veteran's father says family was 'let down' by Marine Corps after branch didn't lobby to free his from Russian prison

    Trevor Reed's family had "heard nothing from the Marine Corps" or marine groups while he was detained in Russia, the veteran's father told CNN.

  • Rams have 4th-most expensive tickets on secondary market

    The average price of a Rams home game is fourth-highest in the NFL, showing how in-demand those tickets are

  • This Chip Supplier Finds China Struggling With Cutting-Edge Chipmaking Tech Development

    Leading supplier of materials critical for semiconductor production, JSR CEO said a lack of industry infrastructure would make it “very difficult” for China to develop cutting-edge chipmaking technology despite a push for self-sufficiency, the Financial Times reports. Semiconductors, essential to products from smartphones to washing machines, have become a focus of competition between the U.S. and China. Johnson said, “leading-edge capability takes decades and a lot of money to develop . . . you

  • Tesla's Elon Musk Prepares to Sue (or Be Sued)

    Musk plans to build a 'hardcore litigation' department after sexual harassment allegations (which he denied).

  • CSU system underpays non-faculty staff, new study says. Here’s what it should do

    The study recommends three steps to improve staff salaries and wages.

  • Hunterdon Central 'deeply distressed' by behavior at abortion rights rally

    Hunterdon Central students gathered for an unsanctioned event, and the demonstration on abortion rights became heated.

  • Pentagon working on plans to send troops to protect US Embassy in Kyiv

    Plans to send U.S. forces back into Ukraine to guard the recently reopened American Embassy in Kyiv are “underway at a relatively low level,” Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that officials are mulling plans to send special forces to Kyiv to guard the…

  • South Asia's intense heat wave a 'sign of things to come'

    The devastating heat wave which has baked India and Pakistan in recent months was made more likely due to climate change, according to a study by an international group of scientists on Monday. The World Weather Attribution group analyzed historical weather data and suggested that early, long heat waves that impact a massive geographical area are rare, once-a-century events. If global heating increases to 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) more than pre-industrial levels, then heat waves like this could occur twice in a century and up to once every five years, said Arpita Mondal, a climate scientist at the Indian Institute of Technology in Mumbai, who was part of the study.

  • Renewables Remain ‘Cheap’ Despite Supply Chain Chaos

    Falling costs for renewable energy have been driving the energy transition, but despite rising costs and supply chain snarls, renewables technologies remain the cheapest way to generate electricity

  • Colombia to train Ukrainian military on landmine removal

    A team of Colombian soldiers will travel to Europe to train their Ukrainian counterparts on de-mining techniques, the South American country's defense minister said on Monday. Colombia's nearly 60 years of internal conflict between the armed forces, leftist rebels, right-wing paramilitaries and drug cartels has made it one of the world's most-mined countries, according to the United Nations. Landmines have killed 2,342 people in Colombia and injured close to 10,000 since 1990, according to the government.

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...

  • Sony Is Being Sued For Gender Discrimination At PlayStation Again

    A former PlayStation employee is suing parent company Sony for a second time over what the lawsuit describes as “gender-based discrimination and gender-based harassment” after a similar legal action was dismissed in April. (h/t Axios)

  • Some New Mexico wildfire evacuees worry about their future

    The biggest fire in the state's recorded history has been burning for six weeks now, and some say their financial resources are dwindling.

  • Russia might be planning a southern offensive in Ukraine, US think-tank warns

    Moscow could be getting ready to launch an offensive in Ukraine’s southern Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions, U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in a report on May 21.

  • Howie Mandel on taking control of his mental health: 'I didn't realize until later in life how important it was'

    Howie Mandel believes that like physical fitness, mental health is a continuous “work in progress.”The 66-year-old host of Canada’s Got Talent has been outspoken about his struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) since reaching his 40s. “I didn’t realize until really late in life how important [mental health treatment] was,” he tells Yahoo Life. “Up until that time, there wasn’t the title. I thought my struggle was my normal.”Mandel calls OCD “debilitating.”“What it is is these obtrusive thoughts ... you get so obsessed with them that you can’t move forward,” he shares. “You can’t show up. You can’t be productive. It’s mind-boggling.”An additional struggle, according to Mandel, is the way OCD patients convince themselves that their thoughts, no matter how false, are actually real. He admits to often having “negative and dark thoughts,” as well as being overly focused on rituals. “Touch the doorknob 10 times before you turn it to the left, otherwise somebody’s gonna die,” he says. “[OCD] will inhibit every aspect of your life.”Mandel also says he has been late to appointments because of obsessive handwashing, even though he knows he should stop. “I have too much of a compulsion to just keep going,” he says. “It feels like you’re losing your mind.”

  • Airbnb To Cease Operating In China

    Airbnb will reportedly cease operating domestically in China, according to a breaking report from CNBC. Airbnb launched in mainland China in 2016, but it was reportedly an expensive and costly country to work in, with a great deal of competition from native businesses. Ultimately, stays in China accounted for only 1% of the company's total revenue, despite marketing efforts to establish a greater foothold in the area.

  • Facebook Under Fire For Putin Propaganda Push

    Mark Zuckerberg's social network has been spreading pro-Russia disinformation in one of Ukraine's neighboring countries.