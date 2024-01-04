Californians love this ‘horribly delicious’ fast-food chain. It’s coming, Meridian — soon

I don’t get the fuss, exactly. After all, we’re talking about a freakin’ chili dog chain.

Then again, I’ve never eaten at Wienerschnitzel. I relish the opportunity.

Soooo — since Idaho Statesman readers have contacted me for updates, and threads keep popping up online, here’s the scoop on the latest California fast-food phenomenon set to invade Idaho.

Construction is underway on a Weinerschnitzel restaurant in Meridian, on Ten Mile Road near the intersection of West McMillan.

Barring no major setbacks, Wienerschnitzel anticipates opening the location in the second quarter of this year, according to Ted Milburn, director of U.S. franchise development. That was as of this week. The restaurant will have a drive-thru and a modest amount of inside seating.

“This dog’s got all the things,” Wienerschnitzel wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The Junkyard Dog is topped with our world-famous chili, American cheese, grilled onions, golden fries and zesty mustard for a tasty adventure you don’t want to skip!” Wienerschnitzel

If all goes according to plan, it will be the first of three Wienerschnitzels in the area. A local Boise franchisee has signed a deal covering Ada and Canyon counties, Milburn previously told the Idaho Statesman.

In addition to hot dogs, chili cheese fries and sandwiches, Wienerschnitzel also sells Tastee-Freez soft-serve ice cream in the form of shakes, cones and sundaes. Tastee-Freez is owned by the same parent company, Galardi Group. Based in Irvine, California, Wienerschnitzel operates more than 300 franchise stores in 11 states — with the vast majority in California.

“Founded in 1961 by John Galardi with a single location in Southern California,” its website explains, “Wienerschnitzel has grown to be the world’s largest hot dog chain serving more than 120 million hot dogs a year; and we’re über famous for our delicious secret-recipe chili that we like to smother on fries, hot dogs and burgers.”

Although most Idahoans don’t realize it, this apparently isn’t Wienerschnitzel’s first excursion into the Gem State. When I first wrote about the planned Meridian store, history-savvy readers let me know that a Boise location opened a few decades ago, only to shutter years later.

Since tons of Treasure Valley transplants are from California, the renewed hunger for Weinerschnitzel in Idaho is understandable.

“I grew up in Southern California,” explained a commenter in a recent Facebook thread, “and went there all the time in the ‘70s in Hermosa Beach! Best chili dogs! Can’t wait!”

“Wienerschnitzel is horribly delicious,” another wrote on Reddit. “Love their chili, even though I suspect toxic waste as a primary ingredient. GET IN MY BELLY.”

Now that’s funny.

Will the Treasure Valley’s lust for fast food ever be satisfied? Don’t count on it.

“I’m hoping for a White Castle next!” lobbied a Facebooker.