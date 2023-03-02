Californians shocked to see snowflakes falling in and around Los Angeles

Reuters

(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc on Tuesday forecast 2023 production well below analysts' estimates as it grapples with lingering supply chain bottlenecks, and announced a recall of more than 12,700 vehicles, sending its shares down more than 8%. The recall, Rivian's third since it went public in November 2021, was triggered by an issue with a sensor in the front passenger seat-belt system. "The issue we have is that the supply constraint is, by far and away, the biggest constraint," Chief Executive R.J. Scaringe said in a conference call with analysts.