Californians Stand With Ukraine; Mask Mandates Lifted: CA Stories
CALIFORNIA – It was another busy news week across California. Missed the headlines on Patch?
Whether you're looking for breaking or bizarre news, or sweet or silly features, we've rounded up some of the most share-worthy stories from the past week.
Take a look at some of this week's top news stories from across the state.
White House Unveils New COVID Plan: What It Means In California
The White House's new strategy would allow Californians who test positive for COVID-19 at pharmacies to get anti-viral pills on the spot.
Newsom Calls For CA Divestment From Russia Amid Ukraine War
The California governor on Monday asked officials to divest Russian holdings to align with the federal government and other states.
CA Lawmakers Aim To Banish Russian Investments
A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers announced plans to divest all of the state's Russian investments amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
'Stand With Ukraine': Demonstrators Take To Malibu Pier (Photos)
Around 40 demonstrators on Wednesday voiced their opposition to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine at the Malibu Pier.
Hundreds Of Ukrainian Supporters March In Santa Monica (Photos)
A large group of Ukrainian supporters marched in Santa Monica on Sunday.
Beverly Hills City Council Denounces Russia's Ukraine Invasion
The city on Tuesday affirmed its support for Ukraine and doubled down on federal sanctions.
Costa Mesa Couple Escaped Ukraine Amid Russian Invasion: Report
Jessie and Jacob Boeckmann were in Ukraine for the birth of their daughter through a surrogate mother when Russia began its invasion.
Bay Area Woman Raising Money For Ukraine Street Dogs, Rescuers
Ukrainian-born Jena Dzitsiuk helped found a nonprofit that rescues street dogs and brings them to the U.S. Workers, dogs are stuck in Kyiv.
CA Mask Mandate For Schoolchildren Lifted: What To Know
Amid plummeting COVID-19 case rates and pressure from parents, the Golden State will drop its mask mandate for schoolchildren.
San Francisco Schools To Keep Masks As California Ditches Them
Even as California ditched its statewide mask mandate for schools, San Francisco opted to keep them.
CA's Unvaccinated Can Now Unmask Indoors
Even unvaccinated Californians got the green light to shed masks as the state further loosened its stringent COVID-19 rules this week.
CA's 100-Year Record-Low Rainfall Worsens State's Drought
Statewide snowpack diminished significantly following one of the driest winters on record, setting California up for a third drought year.
Big CA Earthquake May Kill Thousands; 'It Could Happen Tomorrow'
Thousands are expected to die when the next major earthquake rocks Los Angeles or San Francisco. The quake could come at any time.
Amazon To Close All Book, Pop-Up And 4-Star Stores In CA
The online retail giant is shuttering all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations.
CA K-9 Ripped Woman's Scalp Off, Police Warning Not Given: Report
A woman is seeking legal action after she was brutally attacked by a police dog after admittedly shoplifting from an Ulta.
Dad Kills 3 Daughters, Chaperone, Self At Sacramento Church: Cops
A father shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself at a Sacramento church, authorities say.
Kidnapped California Mom Faked Abduction, Branding: Prosecutors
Sherri Papini was found in 2016 with bindings and a brand. Prosecutors say she faked the abduction with the help of an ex-boyfriend.
Father Charged In Baby Daughter's Fentanyl Death: Riverside
Donald Wallace is facing a single count of willful child cruelty with a special enhancement of corporal injury on a child causing death.
LA's Experimental Indoor Farm Produces Its First Crop
Angelenos have never been so excited about kale.
'The One,' Once America's Priciest Mansion, Sets Auction Record
"The One" turned out to be the one that got away. The famed Bel-Air mansion's sale is more notable for its unmet expectations than price.
For the weekend:
100,000 Tulips; The Art Of The Brick; Crab Feeds: NorCal Weekend
Flower Fields; Restaurant Week; Zoobilee Gala: SoCal Weekend
