Californians Stand With Ukraine; Mask Mandates Lifted: CA Stories

The White House's new strategy would allow Californians who test positive for COVID-19 at pharmacies to get anti-viral pills on the spot.

The California governor on Monday asked officials to divest Russian holdings to align with the federal government and other states.

A bipartisan coalition of lawmakers announced plans to divest all of the state's Russian investments amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Around 40 demonstrators on Wednesday voiced their opposition to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine at the Malibu Pier.

A large group of Ukrainian supporters marched in Santa Monica on Sunday.

The city on Tuesday affirmed its support for Ukraine and doubled down on federal sanctions.

Jessie and Jacob Boeckmann were in Ukraine for the birth of their daughter through a surrogate mother when Russia began its invasion.

Ukrainian-born Jena Dzitsiuk helped found a nonprofit that rescues street dogs and brings them to the U.S. Workers, dogs are stuck in Kyiv.

Amid plummeting COVID-19 case rates and pressure from parents, the Golden State will drop its mask mandate for schoolchildren.

Even as California ditched its statewide mask mandate for schools, San Francisco opted to keep them.

Even unvaccinated Californians got the green light to shed masks as the state further loosened its stringent COVID-19 rules this week.

Statewide snowpack diminished significantly following one of the driest winters on record, setting California up for a third drought year.

Thousands are expected to die when the next major earthquake rocks Los Angeles or San Francisco. The quake could come at any time.

The online retail giant is shuttering all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations.

A woman is seeking legal action after she was brutally attacked by a police dog after admittedly shoplifting from an Ulta.

A father shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself at a Sacramento church, authorities say.

Sherri Papini was found in 2016 with bindings and a brand. Prosecutors say she faked the abduction with the help of an ex-boyfriend.

Donald Wallace is facing a single count of willful child cruelty with a special enhancement of corporal injury on a child causing death.

Angelenos have never been so excited about kale.

"The One" turned out to be the one that got away. The famed Bel-Air mansion's sale is more notable for its unmet expectations than price.

