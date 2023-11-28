California's Assembly Public Safety Committee has major shake-up in leadership
California's legislative committee that was at the center of constant scrutiny this year now has a new leader. Within a major shakeup at the state Capitol, Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas recently announced Assemblyman Kevin McCarty will be the chairman of the Assembly Public Safety Committee. He'll replace Assemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer, who faced political blowback this year for his decision to halt hearings on fentanyl-related bills and the rejection of a bill that increased prison time for repeat child sex traffickers. Jones-Sawyer was forced to reverse course on both actions.