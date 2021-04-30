California's Disneyland re-opens but don't expect hugs from Mickey Mouse

Disneyland Park reopens in Anaheim
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Masks, temperature checks and no hugs with Mickey Mouse greeted visitors to Disneyland in California on Friday as Walt Disney's original theme park reopened for the first time in over a year.

Under coronavirus pandemic guidelines, "The Happiest Place on Earth" was opened only to California residents and capacity was limited to 25% to allow for social distancing.

Guests, age 2 and older, were required to wear face masks and there were none of the usual hugs with costumed characters like Mickey Mouse and Snow White.

There will be no parades, and the nightly fireworks displays have been put on hold to prevent crowds from gathering closely together.

Tickets to Disneyland are sold out through mid-June, according to the park's online reservation system, but there is more availability in the adjacent California Adventure.

Disneyland, located 35 miles south of Los Angeles in Anaheim, opened in 1955.

Walt Disney Co closed its theme parks around the world in March 2020 to help curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's most-visited resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reopened in July 2020.

Disneyland Paris is currently closed. Disney parks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong are open.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Diane Craft)

Recommended Stories

  • Disneyland reopens as California emerges from virus depths

    Disneyland reopened to excited visitors Friday, marking a dramatic turnaround in a state that was so overwhelmed with coronavirus cases just four months ago that patients were being treated in gymnasiums and outdoor tents. Visitors cheered and screamed with happiness as California’s world-famous theme park unlocked its gates after an unprecedented 13-month closure. “Not having it for over a year was really kind of hard for us, and so it’s just really nice to be able to come back,” said Jaki Montanez, 27, who drove 340 miles (547 kilometers) from Modesto and wore sequined Minnie Mouse ears for the occasion.

  • Disneyland is open again: Be ready for fewer rides, no meet-and-greets — and shorter lines

    The Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks welcomed visitors for the first time in more than a year after being closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Photos: Disneyland visitors get out their mouse ears and flock back to the park

    ``'The Happiest Place on Earth' is a lot happier today than it's been in more than a year as Disneyland reopens with limited capacity.

  • Disneyland Reopens Today! See the First Photos of Visitors in the Park After Year-Long Shutdown

    The California theme park reopened its gates April 30 after being close due to the COVID-19 pandemic

  • ‘Theme parks are built for density’: Disneyland finally reopens, but it’s now make or break for the industry

    After the ‘most challenging year on record’ for theme park operators, this summer could be make or break for some companies.

  • Disneyland is reopening. Here's your ultimate guide to the park

    More than a year after closing due to the pandemic, the theme parks at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim reopen Friday. Here's what to expect.

  • How Kamala Harris is forging her own path as vice president — while not overshadowing Biden

    Kamala Harris is carefully carving out a role for herself. She cannot be perceived as overshadowing President Biden, which has sometimes proven difficult.

  • 'We have waited so long for this': Disneyland reopens after 412 days

    Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park are finally open again in Anaheim. If only to California residents and at limited capacity.

  • Head of Florida school district home to Parkland shooting resigns

    Robert Runcie stands down amid corruption inquiry as some claim he is a victim of political foes who blame him for 2018 massacre Robert Runcie was criticised for telling a Broward schools board member whose daughter was killed at Parkland: ‘If it’s going to give you the peace you’re looking for, I will step aside.’ Photograph: Susan Stocker/AP The head of the Florida school district that saw the nation’s deadliest high school shooting is standing down amid a secretive corruption inquiry and competing claims that his downfall was orchestrated by political foes who blame him for the loss of 17 lives. Robert Runcie, superintendent of the Broward school district for nine years, confirmed his resignation on Thursday, just over three years after a former student killed 14 teenagers and three staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school (MSD) in Parkland. Runcie, 59, was arrested on a felony perjury charge a week ago, accused of lying to a grand jury that was ordered by Florida’s Republican governor, Ron DeSantis, to investigate the 14 February 2018 mass shooting. The panel later widened its inquiry into school safety issues and alleged mismanagement of hundreds of millions of dollars of district funds. Runcie has pleaded not guilty and earlier this week announced his intention to stay on, in a video message sent to parents and employees of the country’s sixth-largest school district. “I am confident that I will be vindicated, and I intend to continue to carry out my responsibilities as superintendent with the highest degree of integrity and moral standards as I have done for nearly 10 years,” he said. But a special meeting of the nine-member Broward school board, which includes two relatives of Parkland shooting victims, elected after the shooting, discussed suspending or firing Runcie on Tuesday. Having lost the confidence of the board, Runcie announced he would stand down from his $356,000-a-year position. Also resigning is the district’s long-serving legal counsel, Barbara Myrick, 72, who was indicted on a felony charge of unlawful disclosure of grand jury proceedings, which she denies. “I know you’ve been in enormous amounts of pain that none of us can ever imagine,” Runcie told Lori Alhadeff, a board member whose daughter, Alyssa, 14, was killed at her school. “I guess I’m part of the source of that in some ways. If it’s going to give you the peace you’re looking for, I will step aside,” he added. His words were condemned by Alhadeff’s fellow board member, Debra Hixon, whose husband, Chris, was the MSD athletic director. “To drop that on Lori’s lap and say, ‘I am sacrificing myself for you’ was so disingenuous and disrespectful to those of us that lost people on February 14 [2018],” she told ABC10 news. Alhadeff was one of Runcie’s most vocal critics on the board, and several of the Parkland families blame him for creating the conditions that they believe allowed the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, then 19, to return to the school from which he had been expelled and commit the killings with an assault rifle. He is charged with murder. After vandalizing a middle school bathroom in 2013, Cruz was assigned to the district’s Promise program, a Runcie-endorsed diversionary initiative that allows students who commit non-violent misdemeanors to avoid a criminal record. Other Parkland parents have been critical of the program. DeSantis empanelled the grand jury in February 2019, a month after taking office and suspending the elected sheriff of Broward county, Scott Israel, whose deputies hid as the shooting unfolded. Israel was later fired, but DeSantis conceded he had no authority to remove Runcie. Precise details of the charges against Runcie and Myrick have not been disclosed, amid the secrecy of the grand jury inquiry. In court filings, the Florida state attorney’s office appears to link them to the arrest of the Broward school district’s former information chief Tony Hunter, who was arrested in January and charged with bid rigging and bribery over a $17m technology contract. Hunter denies the charge. A memorial in the garden outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School commemorates the school shooting victims in Parkland, Florida. Photograph: Alicia Vera/The Guardian Speculation has also centered on a controversial $800m bond program approved by voters in 2014, which was intended to fix dilapidated school buildings but which is years behind schedule and millions of dollars over budget. Runcie’s lawyer, however, is certain the case is politically motivated. “This grand jury proceeding was not searching for the truth about what’s happening with construction projects, the bond issue, the MSD murders, or anything else in the Broward county schools,” Johnny McCray told the Florida Courier. “It’s all about one thing: running Robert Runcie out of the Broward county school district by any means necessary.” Runcie, who is Black, won several awards and earned praise in the years before the shooting for helping to close the achievement gap between white and minority students. When he took over in 2011, only 61% of Black students reached graduation in Broward county compared with 81% of whites, a disparity that had narrowed to a little more than 10 percentage points by 2018. In that time the 261,000-student district as a whole achieved an all-time-high graduation rate above 90%. During his tenure, the superintendent forged close ties with business and religious leaders and community groups representing minorities, many of whose leaders appeared at a support rally for Runcie in Fort Lauderdale last week. “You have a community that stands with Bob Runcie, a community that questions this indictment,” the mayor of Miramar, Wayne Messum, said. Runcie and Myrick appeared before an emergency meeting of the Broward school board on Thursday, at which the panel authorized the chair, Rosalind Osgood, to begin negotiations over the financial terms of their departure. An interim superintendent is expected to be appointed soon.

  • Three Colorado police officers no longer employed after arrest of 73-year-old woman with dementia

    A fourth officer, Sgt. Philip Metzler, was also placed on administrative leave but was not among those who lost their jobs.

  • Sandy Munro shows us why the Mustang Mach-E is not your grandpa's Ford

    YouTuber and engineer Sandy Munro has gotten his hands on a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E electric crossover for a series of explainer and deep-dive videos, including this walk-around of its underbody and suspension engineering. Spoiler alert: He likes it. This doesn't look like a Ford," Munro says before taking us on a tour of the Mach-E's underbody.

  • 19 Kids and Counting's Josh Duggar hit with child pornography charges

    Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Duggar, who starred on the TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas, and prosecutors said Friday he allegedly "used the internet to download child sexual abuse material" and possessed material that "depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12." He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each count, the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas said. Making his first appearance in court on Friday through Zoom, Duggar pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to BuzzFeed News. 19 Kids and Counting, the reality show revolving around Duggar's family, was canceled by TLC in 2015 after it came to light that Duggar allegedly molested young girls including his sisters when he was a teenager. "I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret," Duggar said at the time. His attorneys said Friday "we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly." Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Josh's parents, in a statement to Us Weekly said the "accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious" and that "it is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light." According to TMZ, Duggar's trial is scheduled for July. More stories from theweek.comRepublicans reveal their red line5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.

  • Ex-wildlife managers want veto of Idaho wolf-killing bill

    Nearly 30 retired state, federal and tribal wildlife managers sent a letter Wednesday to Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little asking him to veto a bill backed by agricultural interests that could cut the state's wolf population by 90%. The former workers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Nez Perce Tribe, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, University of Idaho and U.S. Forest Service say the methods for killing wolves allowed in the measure violate longstanding wildlife management practices and sportsmen ethics.

  • Disneyland welcoming guests back Friday for the first time in over a year

    For the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disneyland and California Adventure are opening their gates to the public.

  • Scottish Ballet marks International Dance Day

    For International Dance Day, Scottish Ballet is releasing two new short films, created during the restrictive conditions of the coronavirus pandemic. (April 29)

  • Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Dish on Engagement Party Antics and Wedding Details (Exclusive)

    The Hollywood couple stopped by ET to guest co-host the show and talk about their upcoming wedding plans!

  • Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged with child porn possession

    Joshua James Duggar, the 33-year-old former star of the popular reality TV show "19 Kids and Counting," appeared in federal court on Friday to face criminal charges that he received and possessed child pornography, the U.S. Justice Department said. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas confirmed that Duggar made his initial appearance in federal court and pleaded not guilty to the charges, which allege he obtained the sexually explicit material sometime between May 14 and May 16 of 2019. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

  • Why This NYPD Detective Is Suing a Protester

    NEW YORK — When demonstrations against racism and brutality in policing filled New York’s streets last summer, the police confronted protesters with tactics so aggressive and at times violent that a remorseful Mayor Bill de Blasio later issued a public apology. But a year after George Floyd’s murder, police officers around the country say that they have been subjected to taunts and insults during the demonstrations that have left them feeling vilified. Now, one New York City police union is testing an unusual new tactic to hit back at protesters: suing them. Last week, on the same day de Blasio released new guidelines for how the police would respond to protests, a New York City Police detective, Vincent Cheung, announced that he was suing a protester who was caught on video hurling racist, anti-Asian insults at him during a protest in March. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Police in New York and around the country have occasionally brought lawsuits against people who attack and injure them physically. But a lawsuit from an officer over words used at a protest — even hateful ones — raises thorny questions about free speech, which is often protected even at its most vitriolic. Lawyers who observe police action closely said that they could not recall a lawsuit of this type — pursuing monetary damages from a protester for language used at a demonstration — being filed before and added that even if the suit is wholly unsuccessful, it could still represent a new way for the police to confront protesters. A lawyer representing Cheung said that the police believe that civil court is “the only remedy with which they are left.” “Many officers have said they wouldn’t hesitate to seek that remedy, not with the expectation of a financial windfall, but hopefully as a deterrent to such uncivilized and dangerous behavior,” said the lawyer, James M. Moschella. In a video of the confrontation released by the police, the protester, Terrell Harper, was just feet from Cheung’s face as he cursed at him, punctuating his comments with racist stereotypes mocking Cheung, who is Chinese American. In the moment, Cheung made no move to apprehend Harper, who is Black. The protest, on a chilly March evening in downtown Manhattan, continued. Harper said he returned home to Asbury Park, New Jersey, after the protest, which he said was a weekly demonstration for transgender rights and “in solidarity with end Asian hate.” Five days later, eight people were killed in a shooting in Atlanta, six of them of Asian descent, accelerating already-growing concerns about anti-Asian hate. A week later, the police released the video of Harper. At the news conference last week, at the headquarters of his union, the Detectives Endowment Association, Cheung said he had often encountered verbal abuse before, but that he was surprised that during a demonstration for racial justice and equality, Harper had gone on what he called “an anti-Asian beratement for over 15 minutes.” “That type of hate directed towards myself as an Asian American is just disgusting,” he said. The lawsuit said that Cheung had suffered severe emotional distress and was permanently and seriously injured by Harper’s conduct, which, it said, had incapacitated him from his usual duties and required him to seek medical attention. It asked that the court compel Harper to pay unspecified monetary damages. In interviews, Harper, 39, apologized for what he acknowledged were racist comments. He said the video had been taken out of context, and that he typically uses racist remarks as part of a broader explanatory monologue to demonstrate what racism looks and feels like. “I’ve got to change my method, and I came out and apologized for that,” he said. He said that he had been organizing demonstrations all year and that the lawsuit, along with targeting him specifically, represented a way for the police to stoke tension between Asian and Black communities in New York. Megan Watson, a Korean American organizer who has attended several marches with Harper, said that she had worked with him to organize a February march in solidarity with the Asian American community against police brutality. She agreed that the lawsuit was a way to scapegoat a protest leader and deepen long-standing tensions between the communities. She compared Harper’s monologues, which she had observed, to comedic roasts, but said that she had not heard him use anti-Asian language before. She had, however, spoken to him about the video, she said. “He understands how it comes across. He understands that there’s work to do,” she said. The detective’s lawsuit also said that Harper had spit in his face. Harper emphatically denied that, saying he believed the police would have arrested him had he done so. Asked why he had not arrested or otherwise engaged Harper, Cheung said that it “was not the right moment.” Moschella argued that Harper’s insults would cause more violence against Asians and Asian Americans in New York. “There’s a direct connection between hate speech and violence that is being caused to racial and ethnic groups in this city,” he said. “Words matter.” Eugene O’Donnell, a professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a former police officer, predicted more lawsuits like Cheung’s, saying that police have been frustrated by the language protesters lobbed at them, particularly rhetoric that targets officers’ race and gender. He added that even if a judge were to rule against the detective, the lawsuit demonstrated a “tremendous amount of potential for police unions.” In recent months, city and state leaders have criticized the Police Department’s response to the protests that followed Floyd's murder. A city report released in December found that the department “badly mishandled” those demonstrations. In January, the department was sued by New York’s attorney general, who has called for a monitor to oversee the police’s handling of protests. Richard Aborn, president of the Citizens Crime Commission of New York City, a nonprofit group that works to improve criminal justice practices, said Cheung’s lawsuit spoke to the sense of political isolation that police feel. He said it could represent a novel way of holding demonstrators accountable. “Under the right circumstances, it might be an appropriate response to unnecessary harassment of a cop,” he said. Lawyers who study civil liberties said that the suit could well have a chilling effect on speech and protests. Alexander A. Reinert, a professor at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, said Harper’s speech had been “reprehensible,” but added that even outrageous, hateful and discriminatory speech is not always actionable. He pointed to a Supreme Court case from 2011 which found that hateful speech is protected if it involves what the court called “matters of public concern.” But he said that even if Harper were to use that or other defenses in court, or the detective’s lawsuit was otherwise unsuccessful, the suit could have a chilling effect on people’s speech at protests. Remy Green, a New York-based civil rights lawyer, said that a new state law designed to make frivolous, speech-based suits harder to bring would quite likely apply to the detective’s lawsuit. The law could require Cheung to pay Harper’s legal fees. The police themselves, in New York and around the country, have long been granted broad protections from lawsuits under a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity. But, at least in New York City, that may soon change. On Sunday, legislation passed by the New York City Council that would make it easier to sue officers became law. A day later, Cheung’s union posted a video on Twitter of another of its detectives being approached by a 25-year-old man and rapped on the head with a long, white stick. The man was charged by police with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The union said it was considering whether or not to sue. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Trey Lance shares his thoughts on Kyle Shanahan, being a leader and if he’s ready to start in NFL

    Sports Seriously: Prior to the NFL Draft, Trey Lance joined Sports Seriously to share his thoughts on 49ers head coach (and now his head coach) Kyle Shanahan and if he thinks he's ready to start his rookie year.

  • Disneyland's reopening: Why it matters and what to pay attention to when you return

    Disneyland is reopening only for Californians until all COVID-19 restrictions lift. Here's how to take advantage of the rare 'local-only' experience.