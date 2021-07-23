California's Dixie Fire explodes to 'megafire' status as western wildfires continue to rage

Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·2 min read

California's huge Dixie Fire exploded to "megafire" status late Thursday, forcing more mandatory evacuations in nearby communities, fire officials said Friday.

At more than 221 square miles in size, it's now the largest wildfire in California.

"The Dixie Fire is burning in a remote area with limited access, and extended travel times in steep terrain are hampering control efforts," Cal Fire said in a statement. The "fire will continue to rapidly expand, causing a need for the critical resources to control and manage the incident."

Shannon Prather, the incident commander for the Dixie Fire, said Thursday evening that "this fire is outpacing us at moments."

It is the second megafire in the state this year. A blaze becomes a megafire when it surpasses 100,000 acres, which is about 156 square miles. Days ago, the 105,000-acre Sugar Fire in Butte County garnered the designation, KTLA-TV said.

Another California fire, the Tamarack Fire near Lake Tahoe, had burned more than 78 square miles of national forest as of early Friday. The fire has destroyed at least 10 buildings.

A A helicopter makes a water drop to put out hotspots in a wildfire in Topanga, west of Los Angeles, Monday, July 19, 2021.
A A helicopter makes a water drop to put out hotspots in a wildfire in Topanga, west of Los Angeles, Monday, July 19, 2021.

Fire officials expected active or extreme fire behavior on Friday in the Tamarack Fire because of afternoon gusts and temperatures approaching 90 degrees.

More: From fire clouds to fire tornadoes, here's how wildfires can create their own weather

Meanwhile, further north in Oregon, crews were making progress in the fight against the nation's largest fire, the Bootleg Fire, as weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames there.

The fire, which has destroyed an area half the size of Rhode Island, was 40% contained after burning some 70 homes, mainly cabins, fire officials said.

At least 2,000 homes were ordered evacuated at some point during the fire and an additional 5,000 were threatened.

Nationally as of Friday morning, some 83 large fires and complexes were burning 1,366,587 acres, or roughly 2,135 square miles, the National Interagency Fire Center said.

"Almost 22,000 wildland firefighters and support personnel are assigned to incidents across the country," the NIFC said.

Smoke from the western fires continues to spread across the country Friday, leading to hazy skies and poor air quality in many areas. In northern Indiana, for example, the National Weather Service there warned that "high levels of fine particulates in the air due to smoke from western United States and southern Canada wildfires are expected to be in the 'orange' or 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' range."

More: Friday's full 'buck' moon may look red or orange due to wildfire smoke

The weather service added that "people with respiratory diseases such as asthma avoid prolonged outdoor exposure or exertion."

Growing research points to potential long-term health damage from breathing in microscopic particles of smoke, with millions of people potentially at risk far from where huge fires burn.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dixie Fire becomes megafire in California; Bootleg fire 40% contained

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dixie Fire: New evacuations ordered

    Dixie Fire: New evacuations ordered

  • New fire near Dixie Fire forces new evacuations

    Another fire has sparked near the Dixie Fire Thursday afternoon, Cal Fire said. Known as the Fly Fire, it has burned about 75 acres. The newer fire has also forced evacuations and threatened homes.

  • Creepy? Maybe. Crawly? Sure. But here's how earwigs can help you out.

    There's a few myths surrounding these creatures, but they can actually be very beneficial.

  • Marijuana farmers blamed for water theft as drought grips American west

    • California official: ‘Water stealing has never been more severe’• Water taken from hydrants, homes, rivers and wells One California official said the issue had had an impact on lawful farmers, Native American tribes and other small communities. Photograph: Andre M Chang/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock Extreme and prolonged drought in the American west is prompting water thieves to tap into other people’s scarce supplies. More than 12bn gallons of water have been stolen in California in the past eig

  • Not again: Another heat dome to bring scorching temperatures to continental U.S.

    A significant and far-reaching heat wave is poised to build across much of the continental U.S. during the next few weeks, and it could be the most expansive in the country so far during this unusually hot summer, aggravating drought and wildfires. The big picture: Forests across the West are already burning at a scope and intensity that's unusual for this time of year. Drought data released Thursday showed that what is already the worst Western drought so far this century is only intensifying.

  • Southern California cities rebel against new mask mandate, hinting at delta variant drama to come

    PASADENA, Calif. - Los Angeles County's new mask mandate is infuriating officials in the sprawling region, leading to angry denunciations as some irate local leaders demand resignations and threaten to cut ties and form their own public health departments. "The county cannot handle our current situation," said Councilman Tony Wu of West Covina, a town of about 110,000 in the eastern part of the county. "We are absolutely not going to enforce nothing about this BS."Subscribe to The Post Most news

  • Search for bodies concludes at Florida condo collapse site

    Firefighters on Friday declared the end of their search for bodies at the site of a collapsed Florida condo building, concluding a month of painstaking work removing layers of dangerous debris that were once piled several stories high. The June 24 collapse at the oceanside Champlain Towers South killed 97 people, with at least one more missing person yet to be identified. The site has been mostly swept flat and the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse.

  • Dave Roberts, Dodgers 'pissed off' after Giants' controversial win

    Dave Roberts and the Dodgers were adamant a controversial missed call cost them a win Thursday night against the Giants.

  • Missing Army lieutenant's body found by hikers near Mount St. Helens in Washington

    Officials have confirmed that hikers near Mount St. Helens have found the body of 25-year-old Army First Lt. Brian Yang. What happened: The hikers reportedly found an unresponsive body on a ridge below them in the Mount Whittier area of New Hampshire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Army Times. Officials confirmed the body was Yang’s and believe that the young lieutenant "appeared to have fallen about 200 feet (61 meters) down a very steep embankment."

  • As Dixie Fire Grows, Californian Packs Up to Evacuate Under 'Unreal' Orange Sky

    The Dixie Fire burning in Northern California grew to 103,910 acres (about 162 square miles) by July 22, officials said, forcing evacuations for several counties. Thousands of firefighters were working to protect homes and structures, they said.Photos shared on Instagram by Cassandra shows a bright orange sky in Northern California on Wednesday, July 21.“This is just unreal at this point,” she wrote in the caption. “Spent today packing most of the important stuff in my car for when we get the order to go.”By Thursday morning, the fire was 17 percent contained, officials said. More than 3,900 personnel were fighting the fire. Credit: Cassandra via Storyful

  • I visited the California town that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now call home. Here are 11 things that surprised me.

    I spent the night in Montecito, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lived for the last year, and the small coastal town was full of surprises.

  • This Puppy Fails Spectacularly at Dog Obstacle Course in Viral Video and We Can Relate

    Our little friend got their rear legs stuck on a too-high hurdle and decided they'd had enough with the course.

  • Tesla is letting California solar customers with Powerwalls feed their energy back into the grid to help prevent blackouts

    Tesla's "virtual power plant" is designed to support the power grid. In future, customers may get paid for energy they feed back to the grid, it said.

  • ‘Dome of Doom’ Will Bake Texas and Central U.S. Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Heat will bear down on Texas and the Great Plains within days, driving temperatures in Dallas above the 100-degree mark for the first time this year.A dome of high pressure will build across the middle of the U.S., boosting demand for power to run air conditioners, said Jim Rouiller, lead meteorologist at the Energy Weather Group. The heat will expand eastward later next week into Chicago while a blanket of humidity will make it feel like 100 Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) from New York

  • The Navy Built a Ship That Looks Like Noah's Ark

    Except it will house sailors instead of two of every species.

  • Dixie Fire Burns Over 100,000 Acres in Northern California

    The Dixie Fire in Northern California grew to 103,910 acres (about 162 square miles) by July 22, officials reported, forcing evacuations for multiple counties.Aerial footage taken by a member of the California Army National Guard shows the fire emitting large smoke plumes.By Thursday morning, the fire was 17 percent contained, officials said. More than 3,900 personnel were fighting the fire. Credit: California Army National Guard via Storyful

  • How the Pacific Northwest heat wave affected energy use

    Data: EIA; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosA brief new analysis explores how the staggering Pacific Northwest heat wave led to higher summer power demand — a topic policymakers must grapple with as the planet warms.Driving the news: The Energy Information Administration looked at demand in several regions at 5 p.m. — when northwest temperatures often peak — in the three weeks after the summer solstice.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The chart abo

  • The Grizzly Bear Had Hunted Him For Days. He Was Tired And Almost Out Of Ammo. Then...A Miracle.

    "He said that the bear kept coming back every night, and he hadn’t slept in a few days."View Entire Post ›

  • A disturbance will move off Florida’s coast this weekend. That may affect your weather

    Forecasters are monitoring a disturbance in Alabama forecast to move into the Atlantic, just offshore the coasts of Georgia and eastern Florida, by the weekend.

  • Letters to the Editor: 'Steal' water? California is just trying to grow this country's food

    Readers are dismayed by people in wetter parts of the country writing as if they wish for California's failure because of the drought.