California's Gavin Newsom, facing September recall election, supports Dems' calls for Andrew Cuomo's resignation

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom, facing his own uncertain political future with a recall election a month away, has joined a growing list of high-profile Democrats who support the ouster of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Facing possible impeachment after the New York's Attorney General's office released a report this week detailing multiple accounts of sexual harassment in violation of state and federal laws, Cuomo has ignored calls from President Joe Biden and other elected officials across New York and the country to resign, instead choosing to dig in his heels.

The governor of the nation's most populous state, also once considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, is among the latest to side with Biden.

"Governor Newsom agrees with President Biden and others that Governor Cuomo should be held accountable for his actions and resign," spokeswoman Erin Mellon told USA TODAY on Friday.

Newsom had previously declined to take a stance on Cuomo's future. In March, he told "The View" that it was up to New Yorkers and the governor whether he should leave office.

"It's more difficult for me, 3,000 miles away, as a fellow governor, to opine beyond that," Newsom said at the time.

Keep Newsom or kick him out of office? What to know about the California recall election targeting Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The two liberal leaders are facing increasingly serious crises that could have them removed from office, a potentially remarkable blow for the Democratic Party – especially given that both of their names had been floated as possible future presidential contenders.

While Cuomo has denied the findings of the report and vowed to stay in office, his political future seems dimmer by the day.

Among those Cuomo was found to have harassed include several members of his staff, a state trooper who was part of his security detail, an energy company employee, and a Department of Health doctor who administered a coronavirus test on him on live television last year.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom

The report also contended Cuomo and his senior staff had retaliated against at least one former employee, fostered a toxic workplace that enabled harassment and created a hostile work environment.

Within hours of the report's release, Democrats across the country called for Cuomo to resign. Fellow governors in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Rhode Island issued a joint statement. The entire New York delegation in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, called for his ouster.

"No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office," Schumer said in a joint statement with fellow New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Then, Biden delivered the most devastating blow politically for Cuomo.

"I think he should resign," Biden said, sticking by his position from March when he said the Democratic governor should resign if the AG investigation confirmed the sexual harassment claims.

On the West Coast, Newsom's own troubles have been building for months as the calls to remove him grew along with the number of COVID-19 cases in the Golden State. He's facing a Sept. 14 recall election that is being watched nationally as a barometer of the public mood heading toward the 2022 elections.

A Republican upset in the heavily Democratic state would be a stunning rebuke, and Newsom has warned that his ouster would have national implications in politics and policy-making.

The effort against him, which started in February 2020 before the country felt the impacts of the pandemic, garnered more attention and supporters as Newsom drew headlines for public flubs, including his attendance at a dinner party at The French Laundry – one of the world's most exclusive restaurants – at a time when he was discouraging Californians from traveling to see family during the holidays.

Only two governors in history have been removed from office in a recall election. While it's incredibly rare, Newsom has lost some of his once-comfortable edge, polling shows. Polls have also shown Republicans are eager to vote, while many Democrats have shrugged off the election.

'I think he should resign': Biden calls for NY Gov. Cuomo to step down after sexual misconduct allegations

The election process is another hurdle for Newsom. It's unlike other elections. The ballot will ask voters two questions: Do they want to recall Newsom, yes or no? And if more than 50% of voters agree, then, who should replace him?

The election says whoever gets the most votes wins – even without a majority, so it’s entirely possible that someone could be elected in a recall while winning less than half the votes.

With 46 candidates qualifying for the ballot, it’s possible a winner could emerge with as little as 20% of the vote should Newsom be recalled – a fraction of what a candidate would need in a typical statewide election.

Contributing: Jon Campbell and Joseph Spector of Gannett's New York State Team; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Andrew Cuomo: Gavin Newsom, facing recall, backs calls for resignation