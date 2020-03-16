California's governor is requesting all senior citizens stay at home amid coronavirus pandemic

There are an estimated 5.3 million senior citizens living in California, and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) wants them to all stay home for the foreseeable future.

On Sunday, Newsom asked that Californians age 65 and older isolate from others as a way to protect themselves from the COVID-19 coronavirus. Seniors are at higher risk of contracting the virus, especially those with underlying conditions like diabetes or heart disease. "We are prioritizing their safety," Newsom said.

He said the state is still finalizing a plan on how to help those affected, who may worry about how they will get their groceries and other necessities. "We recognize that social isolation for millions of Californians is anxiety inducing," Newsom said, but California needs to "meet this moment head-on and lean in." Everyone in the state must be considerate, and families need to take special care of their elderly relatives. "People should conduct themselves around their grandparents as if they have" coronavirus, Newsom said. There are more than 200 COVID-19 cases in California.

More stories from theweek.com

Coronavirus is exposing America's shameful selfish streak

Hotels and casinos along the Las Vegas Strip are closing their doors due to coronavirus

Global airlines likely to be bankrupt by end of May, aviation consultant warns

