California's iconic redwoods threatened by climate change

California's iconic coastal redwoods are struggling to recover after wildfires ripped through the state over the summer. Making things worse, climate change is affecting the coastal fog that helps feed the trees. Jeff Berardelli reports.

    On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner sat down with Margaret Brennan.

    Pottinger said the head of China's CDC was unaware the coronavirus was spreading until late December 2019.

    Britain’s attempt to recover the America’s Cup sailing trophy after 170 years has again ended in failure, this time on the opposite side of the world from where the Cup first slipped its grasp. Ineos Team UK, skippered by Britain’s most celebrated competitive sailor, four-time Olympic gold-medalist Ben Ainslie, was beaten 7-1 by Italy’s Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli in the final of the Prada Cup challengers series that ended off Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday. Luna Rossa will go on to race defender Emirates Team New Zealand in the 36th Cup match next month while Team UK will head home, eventually to reflect on the failure of a well-funded, talented but troubled campaign.

    President Joe Biden paid a visit Saturday to former Sen. Bob Dole, days after the World War II veteran and 1996 Republican presidential nominee announced he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Biden, who served in the Senate with Dole for more than two decades, arrived Saturday afternoon at the Watergate complex where Dole, 97, and his wife, Elizabeth, have maintained a longtime residence. The White House described Dole as a “close friend” of the president.

    CHICAGO — Former Speaker Michael Madigan said Sunday he hasn’t made a decision on how long he will continue as state Democratic Party chairman as he installed a 26-year-old constituent services worker as his successor for the Illinois House seat he vacated Thursday. Madigan, who was deposed last month by his Democratic colleagues after 36 years as speaker, also said that after a 50-year ...

    The total number of vaccine doses administered is more than 750,000.

    Joe Biden said approved a major disaster declaration for Texas on Saturday, clearing the way for more aid in a crippling winter storm as he weighed a trip to survey the federal response. Millions of residents in the United States' biggest oil and gas producer have dealt with power outages, and nearly half of Texans struggled on Friday with disrupted water service. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the storm and a cold snap. The first crisis to develop in Mr Biden's one-month-old term is testing the president's pledge to govern on behalf of Americans who opposed his candidacy, a campaign commitment the Democrat intended to contrast with Republican former President Donald Trump. Now, the White House is working closely with Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who did not initially acknowledge Mr Biden's November election win. In December, Texas state officials tried and failed, to overturn Mr Biden's national election win in court.

    Section 230 has been described as "the most important law protecting internet speech" and "the 26 words that created the internet."

    President Biden is promising COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all Americans by the end of July — and a Quinnipiac poll finds three-quarters of Americans expect him to pull it off. If he fails, the coronavirus could start to haunt the new president just like it did his predecessor.Why it matters: Biden’s presidency is built on the notion of restoring competence — and confidence — in government. So, he'll need the huge infusion of cash from his virus relief bill — and heroics by drugmakers and distributors — to carry out mass vaccinations.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeHe'll need to hit or near this mark if America is truly going to return to normal for the fall school season. And he'll need to hit or near this mark to make good on his belief that life will return to "approaching normalcy" by Christmas.Here's the big asterisk: Administration officials say the U.S. will have enough vaccine (600 million doses) to give everyone two shots by July 29. But they know not everyone will take it."[T]he reluctant and the hesitant will drag this out all fall," a top official tells me.That's partly because of the historically rooted suspicion of vaccines among minorities, and many largely poor or isolated populations.Here are things that could prevent Biden from hitting his goals:Resistance from Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.A violent new wave and strain of the virus. This could result from people getting sick of COVID isolation, and dropping their guard with the advent of warm weather.An inability or reluctance of some states to find the right balance of COVID restrictions.A foreign policy crisis that occupies Biden and his team.Conservative media hammering his efforts on a nightly basis, adding to the vaccine reluctance and suspicion of Democratic plans.The economy fails to grow, and the stock market stutters and slumps.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Chargers Wire's Gavino Borquez rebuilds Los Angeles' offensive line.

    More than 40,000 without shelter in Los Angeles during pandemic

    The proposed bill would mandate photo identification to vote absentee and narrow the window for requesting an absentee ballot, among other changes.

    Being here, it brings a different excitement, different atmosphere, different style of play, a style of play that matches my own."

    The science behind COVID-19 PCR tests can be traced back to two microbiologists' discovery in the hot springs of Yellowstone National Park.

    There is a political risk to the Justice Department probing Trump, but the risk from not holding him accountable is much greater.

    President Joe Biden is the legitimate winner of the November election now that electoral votes have been counted, House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., said Sunday on ABC's "This Week," but he would not say the election wasn't "stolen." After serving as president for just over a month and despite the fact that over 60 lawsuits were litigated and almost entirely thrown out by courts across the country, Scalise did not concede on the legitimacy of the election after being asked by ABC Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl. "Look, Joe Biden is the president," Scalise said.

    In the US, millions lack internet access or literacy, but health systems have heavily relied on online tools to sign people up for COVID-19 vaccines.

    With huge gaps in the state and local response to the winter crisis, volunteers are stepping up to provide vital services What caused huge Texas blackouts – a visual explainer Volunteers stack cases of water during a water distribution event at the Fountain Life Center on in Houston, Texas. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Sign up for the Guardian’s First Thing newsletter When a deadly Arctic blast pummeled Texas, Kenna Titus, a law student in Austin, panicked about whether she and her partner would be able to keep themselves and their dog warm, and whether friends and neighbors had what they needed. Then came the torrent of suffering. A seniors’ apartment complex went without water for days, warming centers closed because of power and water outages, and child cancer patients languished in a hospital, desperate for food. “Everywhere I go, I just see people who were completely failed,” Titus said, adding to widespread criticism of Texas elected officials caught cold by the storm. “They were not prepared. They weren’t told to be prepared. There wasn’t any way for them to prepare.” On Wednesday and Thursday, Titus crowdsourced donations online from her neighbors, risked slick and icy roads to transport soup, muffins and tacos to the local children’s hospital, and handed out croissants, fruit cups and water to people at a cold weather shelter filled to capacity. “This should not be my job, and the job of my neighbors, to be running around, trying to find bottled water to give to kids in a cancer ward,” she said. “I’m happy to do it, and my neighbors are happy to do it, but it’s just ridiculous.” As millions of Texans went without safe shelter, clean water or food, good samaritans and mutual aid collectives bolstered by a national outpouring of support tried to fill the vacuum left by officials who fumbled the emergency management of the record-setting storm. Dori Ann Upchurch is helped by a Austin Disaster Relief Network volunteer, Cody Sandquist, left, and a Red Cross volunteer to a warming station in Austin, Texas. Photograph: Jay Janner/AP “It’s not stunning to see people in need,” said Zach Price, who also weathered the storm in Austin, “but to see their needs go so unmet under such harsh circumstances. I mean, I think you’d have to be callous not to be surprised by it a little bit, you know? It’s shocking to see, even if it’s not surprising.” After Price heard that his alma mater, the University of Texas, was still charging students to eat at its dining halls, he offered to cover the cost for a few meals on Twitter. More donors started to chip in, creating an impromptu mutual aid fund that gave students $10 or $20 and supported other Texans in need. When Price lost power and cellular data himself, he handed his Venmo and Twitter accounts to a friend so the urgent cashflow could continue. “I’m really glad that I’ve been able to help people,” he said. But a 23-year-old with a Twitter account becoming the primary source of food for some Austinites? “That is a tremendous issue.” In San Antonio, where students with Trinity Mutual Aid raised more than $67,000 in two days, core organizers have been distributing safety net payouts of $150. Volunteers hand out cases of water bottles at the Schlitterbahn Waterpark parking lot in Galveston, Texas. Photograph: Thomas Shea/AFP/Getty Images “It is incredibly, incredibly difficult and morally draining to try to make decisions on who deserves funds and who doesn’t, because it’s very apparent that all of these people deserve help that the government is not providing,” said Rachel Kaufman, a core organizer with the collective. When local officials got a call from a family of six – including a diabetic child – who were out of food, Kaufman stepped in, sending relief for past-due bills and promising to deliver groceries as soon as it was safe to drive. She listened to someone from the county commissioner’s office type her information into their system, so they could send people her way. The city wasn’t going to help. “We’ve got county officials who aren’t able to provide for their community, so they’re sending it to a bunch of 20-year-old kids who are doing more for the community than they are right now,” Kaufman said. In an ideal world, the government would cover its citizens’ needs and mutual aid would take a more wholesome form, said Houston organizer Christina Tan: “Not like, please send us $100 because somebody’s freezing to death.” At least 10 people have died of hypothermia in Houston’s Harris county, while hundreds more have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning trying to escape the bone-chilling cold in homes left without power. “I wish it didn’t have to be this way and it kind of is by necessity,” Tan said. After raising more than $235,000 through a GoFundMe campaign, her team at Mutual Aid Houston planned to distribute two waves of direct funds: one to address immediate needs, such as food and sources of heat, another for long-term costs such as burst pipes, high electricity bills and medical bills resulting from the crisis. They were already fielding an overwhelming number of requests by Thursday, but they were only hearing from Houstonians with access to internet, phone signal and power. Tan expected there would be far more to come. The Democratic congresswomen Sheila Jackson Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sylvia Garcia help distribute food at the Houston Food Bank. Photograph: Elizabeth Conley/AFP/Getty Images Susana Edith, founder of Lucha Dallas, had started trying to collect tents, backpacks, travel-sized toiletries, hygiene and feminine products, non-perishables, water, clothing and shoes for neighbors who would soon leave hotels and shelters. “We’re trying to start preparing for what’s gonna happen after the snow melts, and, like, these houseless folks go back to the street,” she said. “A lot of them, their stuff has been either, like, stolen or swept up and thrown away.” Temperatures are finally climbing across the state and after days of impassable roads, closed businesses and emptied grocery stores, conditions are slowly returning to normal. Yet for many whose worlds have been turned upside down, the crisis is far from over. “The concern comes in a month from now, when people are trying to fix their pipes, when they’re still behind on bills from these incidents, when we’re still out of water,” Kaufman said. “What then, when people stop donating?”

    This is a story about the tortoise and the tortoise. No hare, just two large, lumbering tortoises who escaped from their owners' backyards.

    United Flight 328 departed Denver when shortly after it was advised there was an engine issue.