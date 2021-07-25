California's largest fire torches more homes
Flames racing through rugged terrain in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Saturday as the state's largest wildfire intensifies and numerous other blazes batter the U.S. West. (July 25)
Several homes caught fire in the community of Indian Falls in Plumas County, California, on July 24, as the Dixie Fire ripped through the area, local news reports said.This footage, by Craig Philpott, shows firefighters tackling the flames.The Dixie Fire, California’s largest, had grown to 181,289 acres and was 20 percent contained by July 24, authorities said. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful
Flames racing through rugged terrain in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Saturday as the state's largest wildfire intensified and numerous other blazes battered the U.S. West. The Dixie fire, which started July 14, had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark. An updated damage estimate was not immediately available, though fire officials said the blaze has charred more than 181,000 acres (73,200 hectares) in Plumas and Butte counties and was 20% contained.
The Dixie Fire in California was one of at least 88 major wildfires raging across 13 states. The fire has destroyed more than 20 homes and buildings.
Scores of wildfires raging across the Western United States' forest and scrub have belched so much smoke that it is helping an army of firefighters gain ground on the nation's biggest blaze, Oregon's Bootleg fire, by blocking sunlight, officials said on Saturday. Both the National Weather Service and officials with the Oregon Department of Forestry said smoke in the lower atmosphere coming from California wildfires has floated over the Bootleg fire, which has scorched more than 401,000 acres in Oregon about 250 miles (402 km) south of Portland. "It's called 'smoke shading' and it's basically put a lid on the lower atmosphere for now, blocking sunlight and creating cooler, more stable surface conditions," said Eric Schoening, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.
The Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe continues to burn through miles of timber in national-forest land. More than 1,200 firefighters are battling blaze, which has forced evacuations in several communities in Nevada and California. (July 23)
New programs are being developed by startups and research institutions to predict fire behavior, monitor drought and even detect fires when they first start.
Days of landslides and flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rains in western India’s Maharashtra state killed at least 113 people and injured 50, officials said Sunday, as rescuers scrambled to find at least 100 missing. A government spokesperson, Sandhya Garware, said over 130,000 people were rescued from nearly 900 affected villages across the state. India’s navy also said it deployed helicopters to evacuate stranded people and sent rescue teams with boats to the region.
The Air Force has ordered troops to stop using and to dispose of their body cameras, even as many police departments throughout the United States move toward requiring the use of the equipment.
The fire that devastated Lytton is still burning – and First Nation residents say the lack of help from the British Columbia government has been ‘sickening’ Aftermath of the fire in Lytton. Photograph: Cole Burston/For The Guardian Vince Abbott had an afternoon of fishing planned – he was going angling for spring salmon in the nearby river – when he heard shouts of panic and felt a searing heat. After three punishing days of record-breaking temperatures in the Canadian village of Lytton earlier
Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk is absolutely thrilled to see the sport he loves (and help build) get the spotlight it deserves on the world stage.
Scores of wildfires continued to burn through the Western United States over the weekend.Video obtained by Reuters showed the Tamarack Fire ripping through a forest in Nevada on Saturday, after it spilled over from California. Local authorities say about four percent of it has been contained. The National Weather Service posted red-flag warnings in parts of Oregon, Montana and Idaho as fires raged across the three states.The fires have generated so much smoke that it turned the full moon orange on Friday evening, which could be seen as far as Washington D.C, after winds carried the smoke eastward. Officials over the weekend said that the amount of smoke being created has actually helped ground crews of more than 2,000 people battle the so-called Bootleg Fire in Portland, Oregon.It's the largest by far of more than 80 active wildfires burning in 13 states. Officials said that a "smoke shade" from California's fires is blocking sunlight, which in turn is creating cooler, more stable surface conditions in Oregon. The Bootleg Fire has so far burned through more than 400,000 acres of brush and timber - over half the size of Rhode Island. It's now the state's third largest wildfire on record since 1900. While the fire's spread has slowed in recent days, officials also reported that ground crews are battling an outbreak of COVID-19, with at least nine firefighters quarantined so far.
The search over the past four weeks identified 96 bodies in the debris in Surfside, Florida. One person was still unaccounted for.
The nearly three-week strike at the Frito-Lay plant in Topeka is over.
Six in 10 new wind and solar projects were cheaper to install than the least costly fossil fuel alternative in 2020 — continuing a trend that shows no signs of reversing.
The shootings are only a snapshot of the skyrocketing gun violence that has swept the nation in recent months. Between Saturday, July 17, and Friday, July 23, the Gun Violence Archive tracked at least 915 shooting incidents -- or, a shooting every 12 minutes -- that left at least 430 people dead and 1,007 wounded. Last year marked the deadliest year for shooting-related incidents in the U.S. in at least two decades, according to Gun Violence Archive data with more than 43,000 gun deaths.
