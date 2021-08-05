California's largest wildfire leaves historic town in ashes

Fred Greaves
·3 min read

By Fred Greaves 

  GREENVILLE, California (Reuters) - The main thoroughfare in a historic California gold-rush town was in smoldering ruins, officials said on Thursday, hours after the state's largest wildfire engulfed the hamlet in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. 

  Fire crews were still working on Thursday morning to extinguish fires in Greenville, 200 miles (322 km) northeast of Sacramento, after the 320,000-acre Dixie Fire roared through on the previous night. 

  "Despite valiant efforts of firefighters, aerial resources and law enforcement to protect life and defend property, fire spread into the community of Greenville," the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said online on Thursday. 

  The Dixie Fire was among the more than a dozen wildfires burning around the state. The River Fire which started on Wednesday and has charred 2,400 acres in Nevada and Placer Counties, forced evacuations from the town of Colfax and is zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire. 

  California, which typically experiences peak fire season later in the year, was on pace to suffer even more burnt acreage this year than last year, which was the worst fire season on record. 

  California's recent wildfire seasons have been particularly devastating. The five largest wildfires in state history have all occurred in the last three seasons, burning more than 2.5 million acres and destroying 3,700 structures. The Dixie Fire is currently the sixth largest in state history. 

  It was unclear how many structures were destroyed in Greenville as fire crews were yet assess the damage, Cal Fire spokesperson Mitch Matlow told Reuters. There were no injuries or deaths reported, he said. 

  But one man was missing after he told his sister that he was evacuating, the Plumas News reported. The Plumas County Sheriff's Office ordered Greenville residents to evacuate on Wednesday. 

  The Dixie Fire started on July 14 in the area of the Feather River Canyon, about 20 miles from Paradise, a town destroyed by a wildfire in 2018 that killed 86 people. The current blaze has destroyed 45 structures and damaged five others, Cal Fire said on Thursday morning. 

  Greenville was founded more than 150 years ago when nearby gold mines attracted settlers and merchants to the picturesque town in the Indian Valley. 

  Video footage and photographs posted on social media showed structures along Greenville's quaint main strip in heaps of ashes and debris as smoke rose into the hazy sky. 

  "My defiantly quirky, beautiful adopted hometown turned into a ghost town last night," wrote Meg Upton, a reporter for the newspaper, in an online article. 

  Extremely low humidity and high winds were fueling the Dixie Fire, 35% contained in Butte and Plumas Counties, Cal Fire said. 

  The California Office of Emergency Services said Thursday that about 16,000 people had been evacuated from several fires burning across five counties in the northern part of the state. 

  (Reporting by Fred Greaves; additional reporting and writing by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; Editing by Alistair Bell) 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Huge California wildfire roars back to life as hot weather returns

    California's largest wildfire exploded again after burning for nearly three weeks in remote mountains and officials warned Tuesday that hot, dry weather would increase the risk of new fires across much of the state.

  • Fire engulfs Northern California town, leveling businesses

    California’s largest wildfire has leveled much of the downtown and some surrounding homes in a small Northern California mountain community. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes as the sky was cast in an orange glow. “If you are still in the Greenville area, you are in imminent danger and you MUST leave now!!” the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook earlier Wednesday.

  • 15,000 told to evacuate from California fire

    Fire officials say the Dixie Fire in far Northern California jumped some perimeter lines Tuesday, prompting additional evacuation orders for some 15,000 people. (Aug. 4)

  • Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

    COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.

  • Fast Growing Wildfire Forces Evacuations in Northern California

    A new vegetation fire named the River Fire spread to 1,400 acres at a campground near Colfax, California, on Wednesday, August 4, forcing evacuations in Placer and Nevada County.At least 2,400 people had evacuated their homes in Placer County, and another 4,200 people were under evacuation orders in Nevada County, according to local authorities.This footage uploaded by Christian Kiefer, shows large plumes of smoke wafting above Colfax as the blaze rages. Credit: Christian Kiefer via Storyful

  • Greenland mass ice-melting event is latest worrisome sign of climate crisis

    In recent days, Greenland’s massive ice sheet has been melting at twice its average summer rate, shedding enough water to cover the entire state of Florida with 5 inches of water, research from Danish scientists shows.

  • Town Center Gutted by Dixie Fire in Northern California

    The Dixie Fire, the largest wildfire in California, destroyed homes and businesses in a mountain town in Plumas County late on August 4.This footage, by Craig Philpott, shows the severe damage caused in the center of the town of Greenville.The San Francisco Chronicle reported the fire gutted the town’s main street, leaving smoky piles of rubble.Mandatory evacuation orders were in place after the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office had warned residents they were in “imminent danger”.By Wednesday, the Dixie Fire had grown to 274,139 acres and was 35 percent contained.A Red Flag Warning was in place in the county until the evening of August 5. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful

  • PG&E’s corporate bonds take a lashing as Dixie fire rages

    The Dixie Fire in Northern California, already the state's eight largest ever, burns a small Gold Rush-era town overnight and prompts area evacuations, weeks after Pacific Gas and Electric said its equipment may have sparked the blaze.

  • U.N. climate report likely to deliver stark warnings on global warming

    Eight years after its last update on climate science, the United Nations is set to publish a report Monday that will likely deliver even starker warnings about how quickly the planet is warming – and how damaging the impacts might get. Since the last report https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar5/syr by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in 2013, both greenhouse gas emissions and the average global temperature have only continued to climb. The new report will forecast how much more emissions can be pumped into the atmosphere before the average global temperature rises more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.

  • Led by Veterans Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe, the USWNT Rally to Win Olympic Bronze

    After an uncharacteristically low-scoring tournament, the US women's national soccer team (USWNT) came back with a vengeance in their final match of the Tokyo Olympics, trading shots with their Australian opponents throughout the 90 minutes, and ultimately outscoring them 4-3 to secure the bronze medal. It's the first Olympic bronze in the team's history and their sixth medal overall.

  • In blistering drought, California farmers rip up precious almond trees

    Crushed by a devastating drought and new water restrictions, Daniel Hartwig had no choice but to pull thousands of precious, fragrant almond trees from his California farm.

  • Plumes of Smoke Billow Into California Sky From River Fire

    Firefighters continued to battle the River Fire burning in Northern California on August 5 as the blaze reached 2,400 acres (about four square miles) since igniting the previous day.Thousands of residents were under evacuation orders after the wildfire started near the Bear River Campground, according to local news.Jim Hudson, a deputy chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, told The Mercury News, “Once the fire started, it was a recipe for rapid fire growth.”Officials said on August 5 that the fire was at zero percent containment, and was impacting Nevada and Placer counties in the state.This footage, posted by Pete Dufour on August 4, shows plumes of smoke in Colfax, California. Credit: Pete Dufour via Storyful

  • How climate change is stalling economic growth

    Summer 2021 will likely be one of the hottest on record as dozens of cities in the West experience all-time high temperatures. The extreme heat being felt throughout many parts of the US is causing hundreds of deaths, sparking wildfires, and worsening drought conditions in over a dozen states. Research has found that extreme heat can directly hurt economic growth.

  • Amnesty says Nigeria security forces killed at least 115 in southeast this year

    Security forces killed at least 115 people in southeast Nigeria this year and arbitrarily arrested or tortured scores of others, in response to violence from separatists agitating for autonomy, Amnesty International said on Thursday. A Nigerian presidency spokesman declined to comment on the information set out in an Amnesty report. The report cited eyewitness accounts of "excessive use of force, physical abuse, secret detentions, extortion ... and extrajudicial executions of suspects" in response to attacks and killings of security forces that the government blames on banned separatist group the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network.

  • $20,000 reward offered to find man accused of shooting woman with kids in car in St. Petersburg

    ST. PETERSBURG — Eleni Peca said it wasn’t easy for her to come to St. Petersburg police headquarters Thursday and speak to reporters about her daughter Joana’s slaying. “But we need justice,” a tearful Peca said. “The babies need justice.” Now authorities are offering a financial incentive to find the man police say fatally shot 27-year-old Joana Peca last weekend while she held their ...

  • America's housing debt is ballooning

    Americans collectively owe over $10 trillion for their homes — and a sizable share of that balance (44%) originated in the past year.Why it matters: The fresh data point — courtesy of the New York Fed — illustrates the historic mad dash to buy new homes or refinance existing mortgages.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The last time the share was bigger was about 15 years ago, on the heels of the mortgage refinancing boom in the early aughts. Data: New Yor

  • Conservative Ken Buck defies GOP leadership in charge against Big Tech

    Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado has transformed himself from a free-market evangelist to a crusader against tech monopolies.

  • Morning Brief: Why markets appear more placid

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down how the stock market is faring amid the pandemic.

  • China seals city as its worst virus outbreak in a year grows

    China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders.

  • Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Break Out on Warm Weather Forecast

    Inventories are expected to rise