California's minimum wage projected to rise to $15.50 under inflation trigger

A store advertises for workers in downtown Los Angeles, California
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Steve Gorman
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gavin Newsom
    Gavin Newsom
    Governor of California

By Steve Gorman

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - California's minimum wage will rise to $15.50 an hour for workers at all businesses, large and small, on Jan. 1, 2023, under an automatic inflation trigger built into state law and never previously activated, the governor's office projected on Thursday.

The announcement came a day before Governor Gavin Newsom, a first-term Democrat, was slated to present his revised budget plan to the state legislature controlled by his party, including a proposed $11.8 billion inflation-relief spending package.

The economic stimulus proposal, similar to one enacted last year to help California recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, includes a plan Newsom previewed in recent weeks offering $400 tax rebates to vehicle owners to help offset escalating gasoline costs.

Newsom said his package taps into a "historic" state budget surplus to help individuals and families cope with rising costs of living, which the state Finance Department projects will grow 7.6% between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal 2022.

Regardless of whether Newsom's package becomes law, the Finance Department estimates that some 3 million workers stand to benefit from the first inflation-based minimum wage hike expected to take effect under a labor statute enacted in 2016.

That law requires an automatic 50-cent-per-hour increase above California's prevailing minimum wage levels - already the highest any state requires for larger companies - whenever the U.S. consumer price index rises more than 7% from year to year.

That means the statewide minimum wage for companies employing 26 or more workers, and those with 25 or fewer workers, will both go to $15.50 in the new year. Without an inflation trigger, the minimum wage for smaller companies was due to have topped out at $15 in January, catching up with the level now required at larger firms.

Only two states - Massachusetts and Washington state - exceed California's existing $14 minimum wage for smaller companies. They require at least $14.25 and $14.49 per hour, respectively, at businesses of all sizes, U.S. Labor Department figures show.

The District of Columbia is higher still, at $15.20 an hour. The U.S. federal minimum hourly wage is currently set at $7.25.

Other highlights of Newsom's inflation package include $2.7 billion in emergency rental assistance for low-income tenants and $1.4 billion to help utility customers pay overdue bills.

The California Republican Party issued a statement urging the legislature to suspend state gasoline taxes as "the most effective way to relieve pain at the pump."

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • California's minimum wage will rise to $15.50, triggered by soaring inflation

    The state's minimum wage for large employers is currently $15 an hour, with employers that have fewer than 26 workers paying $14 an hour.

  • Down 11.8% in a Week, Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) may be Approaching Value Territory

    The US market lost about 12% last month, and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been affected by dropping 11.8% in the last 7 days. In our analysis, we will review the effect of markets on Apple, as well as explore if the stock is now attractive for investors.

  • Gov. Newsom announces $18B inflation relief plan ahead of May budget revision

    Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced a proposed $18.1 billion spending package to help Californians with rising inflation. The “centerpiece” of the proposal is $11.5 billion in tax refunds. This includes sending $400 checks to every eligible registered vehicle owner, capped at two checks per person.

  • Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) calls $40 billion military aid package to Ukraine a "gift” and blocks it from passing.

    Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked the passage of the $39.8 billion House-passed Ukraine aid after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) presented a unanimous consent on behalf of himself and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell today. Schumer urged Paul to pass the bill and claimed that the Senator from Kentucky wanted to add certain changes directly to the bill, which have been opposed by members of both parties. Paul asserted that the aid amount will almost equal the entire military budget of Russia and that the U.S. will have to borrow the money from China to send it to Ukraine.

  • Governor: Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee to resign

    Florida Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee is resigning her post as the state's top election official, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Thursday. In a resignation letter, Lee, a Republican, said she would step down Monday and thanked the governor, who appointed her in 2019. "I am grateful for your support throughout my tenure, and I am honored to have been part of your vision for our state," she wrote in her resignation letter to DeSantis.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.

  • Panzerfaust 3: The Cold War weapon wrecking Russian tanks in Ukraine

    Though it has its roots in fighting Soviets in World War II, the Panzerfaust 3 antitank rocket is now being used against the Russians again — in Ukraine.

  • Private property owners sue over Virginia's hunting dog law

    Soon after Jim Medeiros bought his 143-acre (58-hectare) cattle and poultry farm in rural Virginia a decade ago, he and his wife were startled by the sounds of 20 hunting dogs barking and howling as they circled their house and chased their chickens. When Medeiros confronted a hunter nearby, the man told him he had permission to hunt on Medeiros’ property. In disbelief, Medeiros called the agency that enforces a state law allowing hunters to retrieve their hunting dogs from private property, even when the property owners object.

  • Donald Trump's longtime appraisers say NY AG Letitia James is violating their clients' privacy — but what she really wants to probe is them

    Real estate services giant Cushman & Wakefield is appealing a Trump-probe subpoena that directly targets five of its own appraisers.

  • Coal miners press Manchin to back reconciliation bill to extend black lung funding

    West Virginia coal miners on Thursday launched a campaign urging Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to support a Democratic budget reconciliation bill that would extend funding for black lung patients. President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which Manchin torpedoed late last year, included Manchin’s bill to extend an increased coal excise tax that funds benefits for…

  • By chance, Polish cop helps Lech Walesa with flat tire in US

    A Connecticut state trooper who is a native of Poland got quite the surprise while responding to an SUV with a flat tire Wednesday — a passenger in the vehicle happened to be former Polish President Lech Walesa. State police said Trooper Lukasz Lipert arrived to the call in Tolland and was greeted by Walesa, who had spoken in Hartford on Tuesday as part of his U.S. tour advocating for aid for refugees who have fled Ukraine during the war with Russia. Lipert, 35, who came to the U.S. when he was 18, told The Hartford Courant that he spoke with Walesa in Polish about their homeland and the anti-communist movement Walesa helped lead.

  • Mark Esper Recalls Truly Vindictive Way Trump Wanted To Punish Military Leaders

    The former defense secretary detailed the ex-president's next-level pettiness toward two retired commanders in his new book.

  • Exclusive-Tycoon close to outgoing Philippines president mulls sales of big assets - sources

    MANILA (Reuters) -A tycoon and close associate of outgoing Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is considering selling businesses collectively worth several billion dollars, including a South China Sea gas field and a commercial land lease firm at the site of a former U.S. military base, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. Dennis Uy, chairman of conglomerate Udenna Corp and listed Chelsea Logistics, has seen rapid growth and diversification of his business empire during the six-year presidency of Duterte, who leaves office next month. The assets he is considering selling are the Malampaya gas field, which Uy had acquired from Chevron and Shell for approximately $1 billion, and Clark Global City, which also cost $1 billion, the sources told Reuters, declining to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to media.

  • House committee refers former Trump Interior Secretary David Bernhardt for criminal prosecution

    The House Natural Resources Committee has asked the Justice Department to investigate whether an Arizona real estate developer and Trump campaign donor bribed public officials during Trump’s tenure, including then-Deputy Interior Secretary David Bernhardt.

  • China opposes semiconductor bill because it will give U.S. advantage -U.S. commerce chief

    U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Wednesday the Chinese government opposes an effort in Congress to ramp up U.S. semiconductor manufacturing because it will give the United States more of a competitive punch. On Thursday, U.S. lawmakers will open formal negotiations on a compromise measure that would fund $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing subsidies and boost U.S. competitiveness with Chinese technology. Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito asked Raimondo at a Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing about a Reuters story and other reports that China had been pushing U.S. executives, companies and business groups to fight against China-related bills in Congress.

  • Crenshaw, Greene clash on Twitter: ‘Still going after that slot on Russia Today’

    Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and Dan Crenshaw (Texas) feuded on Twitter on Wednesday over the passage of an Ukrainian aid bill that cost $40 billion. In a 368-57 vote, with only Republicans voting against the measure, the House passed a bill that gave ample support to Ukraine — from military to humanitarian assistance. …

  • Ukrainian military conducts "manhunt" on Kadyrov's troops in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's SBU says

    The Ukrainian military is conducting a "manhunt" of Kadyrovtsi in Kharkiv Oblast, the personal troops of Chechen warlord Ramzam Kadyrov, a vassal of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, said local SBU official Lieutenant Colonel Roman Dudin, in an interview with the ArmyInform news agency published on May 11.

  • Fleeing Russian soldiers left behind key military documents that indicated Putin had plans to seize all of Ukraine, officials said

    The military documents were discovered by Ukrainian forces who liberated the northeastern town of Trostyanets in Sumy Oblast.

  • ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ director Ron Howard says he’s ‘surprised’ by JD Vance’s positions

    Ron Howard, who directed the film adaptation of J.D. Vance’s best-selling 2016 memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” says he’s “surprised” by some of the political positions the author-turned-Senate hopeful has taken. “I always knew he was conservative, but [he] struck me as a very center-right, a kind of a moderate thinker,” Howard told The Hollywood Reporter in…

  • Dyess fire chief offers new details on last month’s massive B-1B bomber fire

    Flames on the bomber's left side reached as high as 75 feet when fire crews arrived.