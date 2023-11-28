California's other-worldly destinations that don’t seem real

As we approach New Year and a time for reflection on your year-end travel plans, here are a few California destinations that just don’t seem real.

I offer these options because they’re spectacular, other-worldly, and mind-altering places. Fairly well-known, they are protected outdoor destinations - some require permits and planning before visiting. For example, booking a campsite or popular hotel in or near several national parks often requires at least six months of planning, and other popular destinations like Lake Tahoe can be booked months in advance. Hence, an oft-noted suggestion: use the holidays to discuss family destinations (and get ideas from friends) and plan your expeditions well in advance.

Here are five destinations, all within a day’s drive or less (starting from the north and moving clockwise to the south):

Deserted narrow path through a redwood sequoia forest in Redwood National Park in northern California.

Redwoods National Park: Make a multi-day road trip heading north up the coast on Highway 101. The ocean moderates the temperature and helps giant redwoods grow taller as you head northward. Redwood National and State Parks offer wondrous attractions that draw visitors from all over the country – but fewer visitors than other parts of California’s coast.

This stretch of Highway 101 offers a necklace of state and private campgrounds, homey lodges, and motels, many beside towering redwood trees and picturesque rivers. The drive provides coastal surf crashing upon secluded shores, tall mountains shrouded in fog, and massive redwood forests reaching the skies! Home to Coast Redwoods, the Sequoia Sempervirens is a close cousin to the Giant Sequoia and the tallest tree in the world, reaching over 300 feet (the length of a football field)!

Nearby towns of note include Scotia on Hwy. 101 and the quaint village of Ferndale (preserving scores of Victorian homes), three miles west off Highway 101 near Fortuna. Stop and admire the old Scotia Hotel and nearby logging park, but block off plenty of time to hike the redwoods in the several parks.

Lassen Volcanic National Park: Lassen is our state’s smaller cousin of Yellowstone Park, with steaming fumaroles and hot pots, and it is similar to our grandaddy of all national parks. Lassen, at the south end of the Cascade Mountain Range, is part of the “Pacific Ring of Fire, “a string of volcanoes surrounding the Pacific Ocean. Lassen formed about 27,000 years ago from a volcanic vent on the flank of Brokeoff Volcano; nearby Lassen erupted violently in 1916, throwing ash and rocks high into the sky.

The 32-mile drive through the park offers a wealth of exciting stops. One of them is the Sulfur Works, the Bumpass Hell trailhead, where a 3.5-mile round trip hike took us into the valley called Bumpass Hell, which looks much like Yellowstone’s geyser basins with steaming fumaroles, hissing hot springs, and mud pots. Nearby is the Lassen Peak trailhead (requiring a 2000+ foot ascent of the southeast side of the peak), Kings Creek trailhead down to Kings Creek Falls, and the Devastated Area, which was leveled by the volcanic explosion. The park has 150 miles of trails and offers three campgrounds: Manzanita Lake, Summit Lake North, and Summit Lake South.

Lake Helen with Mt. Lassen in distance, Lassen National Park.

Lake Tahoe: Tahoe would be a national park in any other state. It is that spectacular. Our well-honed destination, whether camping or moteling, is the lake’s western side, from South Lake Tahoe up Highway 89 to about the Homewood area. Beautiful federal and state campgrounds, lovely hotels like Camp Richardson, and homey-to-fine restaurants reside, like The Beacon on the lakefront next to Camp Richardson. Hiking, biking, swimming, and boating options abound, and if you want more modern excitement, the Casinos at State Line are just a few miles away.

Yosemite: Here, we recommend visiting Yosemite’s lightly-visited Hetch Hetchy Valley as an alternative to the crowds that overload Yosemite Valley. From Highway 120, take the 20-mile-long Evergreen Road into O’Shaughnessy Dam and the valley. Hetch Hetchy is the sister valley to the mighty Yosemite – and was the scene of one of the most epic environmental battles more than 100 years ago, as John Muir fought to keep the park pristine. Unfortunately, he lost the battle, and the dammed valley now provides water for the City of San Francisco. Hike across the colossal dam and down the trail on the north side of the reservoir to huge waterfalls like Tueeulala and Wapama Falls, and enjoy jaw-dropping views almost equal to the Yosemite Valley. You still have the option of continuing further into the park, to Glacier Point and the Yosemite Valley, but plan well ahead!

The Chapel is the oldest remaining structure in Yosemite National Park.

Death Valley National Park: The driest, hottest, harshest, and lowest place in the United States makes a fine winter or spring destination! During the California Gold Rush, several wagon trains attempted to short-cut across the valley – after one miner died, the group looked back and said, "Goodbye, Death Valley," hence the name. Entering the park from Highway 14, reach Panamint Springs, elevation sea level. Here, the land continues to drop, eventually reaching its nadir at Badwater Basin, 282 feet below sea level, the lowest point in the US. Badwater retains remnants of an ancient lake. Take the short hike down to "taste" the salty lake bed!

Stop at the Harmony Borax Works, including the old borax refinery from 1883-88. Harmony Works lasted only five years due to competition from other borax operations in the basin area. Gold was discovered east of the park in 1904, leading to the last great American gold rush. The gold drew thousands of people and saw several roads built to the mining district of Rhyolite - but a financial failure led to the end of the era by 1912 (visit the ghost town of Rhyolite, just outside the park boundary). Other park points of interest include Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes, a vast sandy desert scene, and Golden Canyon - a short hike off Hwy. 190 takes you into a genuinely golden canyon. Panamint Springs, Stovepipe Wells Village, and Furnace Creek Resort are within the park, each offering lodging, dining, and camping.

For more information: Redwoods National Park, nps.gov/redw; Lassen National Park, nps/gov/lavo, Lake Tahoe, visitlaketahoe.com; Yosemite, nps.gov/yose; Death Valley, nps.gov/deva.

Call for year-end favorites; seeking your submissions of favorite travel destinations for 2024, local, regional, or country-wide destinations you would recommend. Send suggestions in a short paragraph (and photo if you have one) to Tim, tviall@msn.com, and we’ll publish the best in the final weeks of December.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: California's other-worldly destinations that don’t seem real