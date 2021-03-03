California's Pacific Coast Highway is falling into the ocean. Is this the end of the road for one of America's most scenic drives?

Joel Shannon and Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Soaring mountains on one side of the road and the Pacific Ocean on the other: It was 1956 and Gary Griggs was experiencing California State Route 1 for the first time.

He was a child, but in the following decades he would drive this scenic stretch of road, called the Pacific Coast Highway, dozens of times. He'd also learn how fragile it is.

In 2017, Griggs consulted on a major repair to the highway as an erosion expert. Now, he says the iconic road's days may be numbered – at least in its current form.

Future generations may say “it was great while it lasted,” the University of California, Santa Cruz professor predicted.

Frequent damage has long plagued the PCH. Most recently, in January, yet another chunk fell into the ocean following intense rainstorms, which created a debris flow that overwhelmed water drains more than 100 miles south of San Francisco.

This time, a 150-foot piece of road broke off, the state Department of Transportation said.

Repairs are scheduled to be complete in early summer. For now, travelers must turn around when they reach the gaping hole – there's no bypass in that remote stretch of road.

As global temperatures warm because of human-caused climate change, Griggs says the conditions that lead to this kind of damage will only increase.

The PCH's days are numbered, Griggs said. It's "inevitable” one day the fixes and repairs won't be enough or will be too costly to save the highway.

Big Sur, California: The extreme and somewhat unforgiving geographical conditions of Big Sur are also what makes it so breathtaking. The area has always been prone to heavy rainfall and landslides, but as climate change worsens, so do these natural catastrophes. To the dismay of lovers of dramatic landscapes and bohemian history, the scenic drive through Big Sur might not be possible in the future.
Big Sur, California: The extreme and somewhat unforgiving geographical conditions of Big Sur are also what makes it so breathtaking. The area has always been prone to heavy rainfall and landslides, but as climate change worsens, so do these natural catastrophes. To the dismay of lovers of dramatic landscapes and bohemian history, the scenic drive through Big Sur might not be possible in the future.

California's fragile wonder is 'one of the most scenic drives in the nation'

The journey is the destination on California's Highway 1.

The two-lane road hugs the California coast for hundreds of miles. In its most famous stretch between San Francisco and Los Angeles, the roadway is carved into steep, mountainous terrain around the rugged Big Sur coast.

Griggs calls the region a “geological nightmare” – a mix of hard and soft rock that makes development a challenge at best. It's also at the edge of two tectonic plates.

That's part of the reason it has remained a relatively rural stretch of road with few of the tourist attractions you might expect from a world-renowned destination.

“There are easier ways to go North or South, but there aren’t any more beautiful ways to do it,” said Lesley Ewing, a coastal engineer with the California Coastal Commission.

There are no strip malls and few gas stations, said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of Travel for AAA.

“That’s what makes it iconic," she said. It's “one of the most scenic drives in the nation."

The highway climbs from sea level to hundreds of feet above the ocean, wrapping around the terrain to give drivers glorious views – and pull-offs to safely enjoy them.

Given the road's location, it is no surprise that Highway 1 is frequently damaged.

For decades the highway has struggled to make it through a calendar year without an incident that closes a portion, Ewing said.

That's to be expected from a "highway at the edge of the continent,” said Kevin Drabinski, a Caltrans spokesperson in California's Central Coast

Usually damage occurs because of a combination of weather and geological activity, Drabinski said.

But what is changing: The frequency and severity of that damage.

Construction crews work on a section of Highway 1 which collapsed into the Pacific Ocean near Big Sur, Calif., on Jan. 31.
Construction crews work on a section of Highway 1 which collapsed into the Pacific Ocean near Big Sur, Calif., on Jan. 31.

Effects of climate change endanger future of Pacific Coast Highway

Although the highway is celebrated for its ocean views, it is not rising seas that worry Griggs the most. It's fires and rain.

Experts are hesitant to attribute an individual incident of road damage directly to climate change. But the effects of climate change are creating conditions that worsen Highway 1's existing problems.

Huge wildfires are increasingly dotting California with massive burn scars: scorched earth with little vegetation to help hold the soil together.

Overall in 2020, nearly 10,000 fires burned over 4.2 million acres in California, more than 4% of the state's roughly 100 million acres of land, making 2020 the largest wildfire season recorded in California's modern history, according to CalFire.

A burn scar in steep terrain, like that found in Big Sur, creates perfect conditions for mudslides and debris flows.

All that's needed is a deluge of rain – which, in coastal California, is also happening increasingly frequently.

In fact, the types of big storms that can batter California with heavy rain and snow are projected to increase in intensity in upcoming years because of climate change, UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said.

"There's a lot of evidence that atmospheric rivers will become more intense as the climate warms," Swain said. While we may not see more atmospheric rivers overall, the ones that cause problems will become stronger, and there will be more major storms, he said.

Made visible by clouds, the ribbons of water vapor known as atmospheric rivers extend thousands of miles from the tropics to the western U.S. They provide the fuel for the massive rain, snowstorms and subsequent floods along the U.S. West Coast.

These "rivers in the sky" are responsible for up to 65% of the western USA's extreme rain and snow events, a 2017 study said. Though beneficial for water supplies, these events can wreak havoc on travel, trigger deadly mudslides and cause catastrophic damage to life and property, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

One well-known nickname for an atmospheric river is the "Pineapple Express," which occurs when the source of the moisture is near Hawaii.

Swain said that it's the powerful atmospheric river storms that have historically caused problems with the Pacific Coast Highway, which "is not in a very geologically stable position even in the best of times."

Most of the land slippages along the highway are caused by land on the upper, mountainous side of the highway – such as during landslides, mudslides and debris flows – which are often worsened by California's ferocious wildfires, he said.

Swain said climate change is expected to worsen both the frequency and potency of wildfires in California, adding yet another layer of concern for vulnerable Highway 1.

Waves crash on the shore on May 24, 2017, after a massive landslide that went into the Pacific Ocean in Big Sur, Calif. The slide buried a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt and changed the coastline below.
Waves crash on the shore on May 24, 2017, after a massive landslide that went into the Pacific Ocean in Big Sur, Calif. The slide buried a portion of the Pacific Coast Highway under a 40-foot layer of rock and dirt and changed the coastline below.

What's next? California Coastal Commission expects adaptations

California has been planning for Highway 1's future for years and the state's Coastal Commission has been charged with protecting the highway, Ewing said.

Californians should expect a two-lane road will continue to span most of the state's coastline. Studies and plans have been made to ensure the highway continues to function.

But adaptations will need to be made.

South of San Francisco, a section of Highway 1 plagued by rockslides was covered by a tunnel in a project that cost hundreds of millions of dollars, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission said in 2013.

Breathtaking views are still available in a mile-long section for pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles.

Ewing anticipates more solutions like that one will be needed in coming years and decades.

“You can keep putting these Band-Aids on it,” Griggs said, noting that adaptations are especially challenging in the unforgiving terrain of Big Sur. Simply retreating the highway inland slightly isn't an easy proposition.

Some repairs made to the Highway 1 are now made to last for decades in anticipation that damage will continue, Caltrans' Drabinski said.

It will take "innovative designs" to protect the road, he said. For now, travelers can expect that "the general experience of that road will still be there."

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: PCH: Climate change threatens California's 'highway at the edge'

Recommended Stories

  • Dr. Fauci on J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine: ‘I would have no hesitancy whatsoever to take it’

    Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said, ‘People need to get vaccinated as quickly, and as expeditiously, possible.’

  • At least 13 killed in crash with semitruck in Southern California

    The sport utility vehicle that was struck had 25 people inside and most of the seats were missing, the California Highway Patrol said.

  • Prince Harry speaks about Diana in Oprah Winfrey interview clip

    The duke talks about his mother's departure from the Royal Family in excerpts of an upcoming TV special.

  • Canadian man celebrates COVID vaccine with Bhangra dance

    After Gurdeep Pandher received his COVID-19 vaccine on the first day of March, he immediately went out to a frozen lake and danced Bhangra, a traditional Indian dance, to share his joy with others.

  • 'Very sad': At least 13 dead after truck slams into SUV carrying 25 near U.S.-Mexico border

    At least 13 people died after an SUV with 25 passengers collided with a semitruck full of gravel near the U.S.-Mexican border in California on Tuesday.

  • Beijing dismisses alleged Chinese hacking of Indian vaccine makers

    China on Tuesday rejected an allegation by a cyber intelligence firm that a state-backed hacking group targeted the IT systems of two Indian coronavirus vaccine makers. Cyfirma told Reuters that hacking group APT10, known as Stone Panda, had identified gaps and vulnerabilities in the IT infrastructure and supply chain software of Bharat Biotech and the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine maker. "Without showing any evidence, the relevant party made baseless speculation, distorted and concocted facts, to malign a specific party," China's foreign ministry told Reuters.

  • F-35Bs with special instruments are testing whether the advanced jet can operate on the Italian navy flagship

    The F-35B pilots and test team will collect data to certify that Italian aircraft carrier Cavour can operate Italy's own F-35s from the carrier.

  • UK royal Meghan awarded $630,000 in costs after court privacy win

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, was awarded 450,000 pounds ($630,000) on Tuesday as a provisional payment towards her legal costs after she won a privacy claim against the Mail on Sunday which had printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her father. Last month, a judge at London's High Court ruled the tabloid had breached her privacy and infringed her copyright by publishing parts of the five-page letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, who she fell out with on the eve of her wedding to Queen Elizabeth's grandson, Prince Harry. Judge Mark Warby ruled in her favour without holding a trial, saying the articles were a clear breach of privacy after the paper argued the duchess had intended the letter's contents to become public and it formed part of a media strategy.

  • China, U.S. should lift COVID-19 travel bans if herd immunity reached, Chinese epidemiologist says

    China and the United States should remove all barriers to travel between the two countries if the United States achieves herd immunity for COVID-19 with 90% of its population vaccinated, potentially by August, a Chinese epidemiologist has said. The United States is the worst-hit nation in the world by case count, with nearly 30 million infections so far, though new cases have been declining. China has COVID-19 largely under control, with relatively small clusters of new local infections in recent months.

  • An eagle-eyed 'Harry Potter' fan noticed leads being replaced by random actors in a 'Prisoner of Azkaban' scene

    A viral TikTok pointed out an error with characters like Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley during a scene in the third movie.

  • 10 hours in Cancún hurt Ted Cruz's job approval more than when he tried to flip the presidential election

    New polling from Morning Consult shows Ted Cruz's job approval fell more after traveling to Mexico than when he objected to the election results.

  • Three women media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan

    Three women who worked for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan were gunned down Tuesday in separate attacks, the news editor of the privately owned station said. Shokrullah Pasoon, of Enikass Radio and TV in Jalalabad, said one of the women, Mursal Wahidi, was walking home when gunmen opened fire, according to eyewitnesses. Afghanistan is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world for media workers.

  • Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall said they were 'forced' to cast a white actor in 'Coming to America'

    The comic legends told Jimmy Kimmel that Louie Anderson was cast in the classic 1980s comedy because he was one of three names given to them.

  • Boeing to base U.S. Air Force prototype on Australian pilotless combat jet

    Boeing Co will use a pilotless, fighter-like jet developed in Australia as the basis for its U.S. Air Force Skyborg prototype, an executive at the plane maker said on Tuesday. The "Loyal Wingman", the first military aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years, made its first flight on Saturday under the supervision of a Boeing test pilot monitoring it from a ground control station in South Australia. Boeing's Loyal Wingman is 38 feet long (11.6 metres), has a 2,000 nautical mile (3,704 km) range and a nose that can be outfitted with various payloads.

  • What happened to the NRA, and what will become of it now?

    One of the US’s most powerful political groups is on its knees just as its most bitter enemies take control of Washington

  • U.S., EU impose sanctions on Russia for Navalny poisoning, jailing

    The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions to punish Russia for what it described as Moscow's attempt to poison opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent last year, in President Joe Biden's most direct challenge yet to the Kremlin. The sanctions against seven senior Russian officials, among them the head of its FSB security service, and on 14 entities marked a sharp departure from former President Donald Trump's reluctance to confront Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Far-Right Groups Are Splintering in Wake of the Capitol Riot

    Just eight weeks after the Capitol riot, some of the most prominent groups that participated are fracturing amid a torrent of backbiting and finger-pointing. The fallout will determine the future of some of the most high-profile far-right organizations and raises the specter of splinter groups that could make the movement even more dangerous. “This group needs new leadership and a new direction,” the St. Louis branch of the Proud Boys announced recently on the encrypted messaging service Telegram, echoing denunciations by at least six other chapters also rupturing with the national organization. “The fame we’ve attained hasn’t been worth it.” Similar rifts have emerged in the Oath Keepers, a paramilitary group that recruits veterans, and the Groyper Army, a white nationalist organization focused on college campuses and a vocal proponent of the false claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The shake-up is driven in part by the large number of arrests in the aftermath of the Capitol riot and the subsequent crackdown on some groups by law enforcement. As some members of the far right exit more established groups and strike out on their own, it may become even more difficult to track extremists who have become more emboldened to carry out violent attacks. “What you are seeing right now is a regrouping phase,” said Devin Burghart, who runs the Institute for Research and Education on Human Rights, a Seattle-based center that monitors far-right movements. “They are trying to reassess their strengths, trying to find new foot soldiers and trying to prepare for the next conflict.” The top leaders of the Groyper Army, Nick Fuentes and Patrick Casey, have been in a bitter public dispute in the weeks since the riot. Casey accused Fuentes of putting followers at risk of arrest by continuing high-profile activities. Fuentes wrote on Telegram, “It’s not easy but it is important to keep pushing forward now more than ever.” Among the Proud Boys, a far-right fight club that claims to defend the values of Western civilization, the recriminations were compounded by revelations that Enrique Tarrio, the organization’s leader, once worked as an informant for law enforcement. Despite denials from Tarrio, the news has thrown the organization’s future into question. “We reject and disavow the proven federal informant, Enrique Tarrio, and any and all chapters that choose to associate with him,” the Alabama chapter of the Proud Boys announced on Telegram using language identical to other chapters. After the Capitol siege on Jan. 6, accusations about informants and undercover agents have been particularly pointed. “Traitors are everywhere, everywhere,” wrote one participant on a far-right Telegram channel. The chapters breaking away accused Tarrio of leading the group astray with high-profile clashes with far-left demonstrators and by storming the Capitol. “The Proud Boys were founded to provide brotherhood to men on the right, not to yell slogans at the sky” and “get arrested,” the St. Louis chapter said in its announcement. Extremist organizations tend to experience internal upheaval after any cataclysmic event, as seen in the case of the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead, or the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, which killed 168 people, including 19 children. Daryl Johnson, who has studied the Three Percenters and other paramilitary groups, said the current infighting could lead to further hardening and radicalization. “When these groups get disrupted by law enforcement, all it does is scatter the rats,” he said. “It does not get rid of the rodent problem.” President Joe Biden has pledged to make fighting extremism a priority and Merrick Garland, his nominee for attorney general, said during his Senate confirmation hearings that he promised to “do everything in the power of the Justice Department” to stop domestic terrorism. Garland, the lead prosecutor in the Oklahoma City bombing case, also said the United States was facing “a more dangerous period than we faced in Oklahoma City” or in recent memory. More than 300 people have been charged in the Capitol riot, with roughly 500 total cases expected. At least 26 people facing some of the most serious accusations have been tied to the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys. Most of those in the crowd were probably unaffiliated with a particular group yet radicalized enough to show up in Washington to support Trump’s false election claim, experts said, feeding concerns about how they will channel their anger going forward. The legal fallout from the riot will most likely push people underground as well. Overall, the hazy affiliations and the potential for lone offenders will make it more difficult to uncover planned attacks. Already, there has been chatter among members of paramilitary groups that stormed the Capitol about trying to attack it while the president addresses a joint session of Congress, Yogananda D. Pittman, the acting chief of the Capitol Police, told a House subcommittee last week. But even as some extremist groups push for more confrontation, all kinds of adherents want out. The president of the North Carolina chapter of the Oath Keepers, Doug Smith, announced last month that he was splitting from the national organization. Smith did not respond to messages seeking comment, but he told The News Reporter, his local newspaper in Whiteville, North Carolina, that he was ashamed by demonstrators who attacked the Capitol and beat police officers. For others, however, the riot was a resounding success, an opening shot across the bows of the law and the establishment. “There is a small segment that is going to see this as Lexington and Concord, the shot heard around the world, and the beginning of either the racial holy war or the fall of our society, of our government,” said Tom O’Connor, a retired FBI counterterrorism specialist who continues to train agents on the subject. Far-right groups are already rallying around opposition to proposed changes to immigration policy and the discussion of stricter gun control under Biden’s administration. The number of people inclined toward violence is impossible to count, but experts agree that harsh political divisions have expanded the potential pool on both right and left fringes. The splintering of larger organizations sets the stage for small groups or lone offenders, who are more difficult to track. “That makes them more dangerous,” said J.J. MacNab, an expert on paramilitary groups at George Washington University’s Program on Extremism. Timothy McVeigh, who was executed for the Oklahoma City bombing, did not join a paramilitary group but still adopted the violent ideology. “The rhetoric is fuel to the fire for those lone offenders,” said O’Connor, echoing a common worry. “My concern now is that there are many McVeighs in the offing.” Experts cite a variety of reasons for why the propensity toward violence might be worse now than during previous times when far-right organizations declared war on the government. The Oklahoma City attack caused a period of retreat, but the election of a Black president in 2008 resurrected the white supremacy movement. These groups have now experienced some 13 years without any sustained effort by law enforcement to counter them, experts said. Some groups that organized the far-right rally in Charlottesville in 2017 fell apart over the subsequent internal squabbling and a lawsuit that threatens to bankrupt them. Others, including the Proud Boys and various paramilitary organizations, grew larger and went on to participate in the Jan. 6 riot. At the same time, extremist ideology has spread further and much more rapidly on social media, and foreign governments like Russia have worked actively to disseminate such thoughts to sow divisions within the United States. New threats and concerns about potential targets continue to surface. The announcement in early February that hackers attempted to poison the water supply in a small Florida city attracted the attention of Rinaldo Nazzaro, the founder of a violent white supremacist group called the Base. Seven members of the Base in three states were rounded up last year on charges of planning to commit murder, kidnapping and other violence in order to ignite a wider civil war that would allow a white homeland to emerge. Nazzaro, out of the reach of U.S. law enforcement in Russia, wrote on Telegram that the water poisoning plot was a possible template for something larger. The kind of extremists who worry experts the most emerged in October, when a paramilitary cell planning to kidnap the governor of Michigan was exposed. In federal court in January, the FBI portrayed one of the 14 defendants, Barry G. Croft Jr., 44, as a national leader of the Three Percenters, a loosely allied coalition of paramilitary groups that is difficult to track because virtually anyone can claim allegiance. Croft helped to build and test shrapnel bombs to target people, according to court documents, and a hit list that he posted on Facebook included threats to Trump and Barack Obama. In denying him bail, Judge Sally J. Berens quoted from transcripts of conversations taped by an informant in which he threatened to hurt people or to blow things up. “I am going to do some of the most nasty, disgusting things that you have ever read about in the history of your life,” the judge quoted him as saying. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Marcus Flowers to run for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The military veteran announced his campaign on social media as Georgia Democrats aim to oust the freshman representative. Sgt. Marcus Flowers has announced his official campaign against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district. In his newly released campaign video shared on social media, the military veteran laid out his case as a Democratic candidate.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tore into Sen. Josh Hawley for his 'smug' CPAC speech, saying 5 people died because of 'what you did'

    "Like, there are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that, as a result of what you did," Kinzinger said of Hawley.

  • Amid scramble for COVID-19 vaccine, Latin America turns to Russia

    As Bolivia struggled late last year to secure deals with large drug firms to supply COVID-19 vaccines, the incoming president, Luis Arce, turned to Russia for help. By the end of December, Bolivia clinched its first major COVID-19 vaccine deal, with enough shots for some 20% of the population. The first Sputnik V doses arrived in the country in late January, just as virus cases were spiking.