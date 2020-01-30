California's polarizing housing bill SB 50 has died in the state Senate

California’s controversial housing bill, which would have required cities and counties to change local zoning laws to allow for new, denser housing near job centers and public transportation, died in the state Senate Thursday morning, four votes shy of the support needed to advance the legislation to the Assembly.

The measure has deeply divided stakeholders for more than a year, and lively debate on the Senate floor before an initial vote was taken on Wednesday stretched to two hours. The bill was narrowly defeated 18-15 on Wednesday afternoon, with six senators declining to vote, including Republican leader Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, who was in Washington, D.C. It was re-introduced Thursday morning in a final effort to get the bill through before the Jan. 31 deadline, but still failed.

Introduced in December 2018, the bill has failed to pass in the Senate in the past two legislative sessions despite lengthy discussion. It aimed to address California’s severe housing shortage that is driving increases in homelessness in the state, creating a financial crunch for many residents and contributing to urban sprawl that clogs freeways with commuters who live far from their workplaces, according to Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, who authored the bill. He argues that local zoning laws are undermining the state’s efforts to address the issue.

Weiner blamed misinformation campaigns for some of the pushback on the bill. He acknowledged, however, that more work is needed on SB 50, and asked his fellow lawmakers to approve it so the Assembly could continue that work.

“When it comes to housing in California we can no longer afford our broken status quo,” he said on the Senate floor on Wednesday. “We have done some amazing work in this body, and I applaud that” he added, “but our work is not done.”

Solutions needed to address the housing crisis

California’s housing crisis has deepened in recent years, despite efforts at all levels of government to combat rising rents and statewide shortages. Nearly a third of Californians devote more than 50% of their paychecks to housing and the state is short roughly 3.4 million affordable units according to a report from the California Housing Consortium.

The crunch is also a major contributor to homelessness across the state. California has nearly a quarter of the nation’s homeless and the numbers are increasing. An estimate of homelessness across the country showed a 2.7% increase last year, a rise that Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson blamed on California. The state saw its numbers of unhoused go up more than 16% in 2019.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom set a goal to build 3.5 million new homes by 2025, and analysts say roughly half a million new units will need to be built per year to reach that goal. Last year, 111,000 new building permits were approved by local governments, 6,000 less than in 2018.

Newsom had not endorsed the bill but told reporters he was working with lawmakers to get it through.

“We are not giving up, we are going to continue to work aggressively to address production in this state,” he said on Wednesday before the vote.

The legislation took aim at restrictive zoning and would have required counties with more than 600,000 residents to approve permits for more construction of multi-story housing and streamline the approval process for apartment buildings in neighborhoods near public transportation.