California's Super Tuesday: Democrat's presidential primary called for Sanders, but size of win still unclear

California’s first swing at Super Tuesday finally arrived.
The early presidential primary date put state voters in a position to have more of a say in who will take on President Trump in November, and set up a potential big win for whoever can get big percentages of the more than 400 delegates that are up for grabs. Even with most precincts reporting their totals by Wednesday morning, California's slow counting system means we likely won't see official results for days — or even weeks.
Candidates have to breach 15% to win any of the more than 400 delegates up for grabs in California — and so far, the numbers show only Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden making the cut.
Millions more votes still need to be counted before we will know exactly how California's big delegate haul will be divvied up between the two of them, but it's clear that Sanders will maintain his lead in the state. After enjoying weeks of double-digit poll numbers, the Associated Press projected he'd win California even before thousands stuck in long lines across Los Angeles County had the chance to weigh in.
As it stands Wednesday morning, Sanders leads with 33.2% to Biden's 24.3%.
Exit polls taken in California, as reported by FiveThirtyEight, also show the electorate has gotten more progressive in recent years. Another exit poll from NBC News found 54% were in favor of "socialism" to 33% against. That was good news for Sanders.
The night ended badly, however, for fellow-progressive Elizabeth Warren — who at one point this year was the frontrunner in California. At this point, it doesn't look like she will get any delegates in the state.
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg also had a poor showing, and by Wednesday morning he dropped from the race and endorsed Biden.
Bloomberg bet it all on Super Tuesday, after starting his campaign late, and despite funneling close to half a billion dollars into states participating in the pivotal election day, he failed to gain much traction. In California, where he invested more than $66 million and opened 23 statewide offices — far more than any other candidate — he likely won't even break the 15% threshold.
His campaign encouraged Californians to cast their ballots early, but analysts found that an unprecedented number of voters waited until the last moment to make a decision, likely looking for how the presidential hopefuls fared in earlier competitions. That's likely to go Biden's way.
Going into Tuesday, the race had already undergone a dramatic shift. In the days before Californians had to decide, three moderates — businessman Tom Steyer, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg — dropped out, and with a sweep of both the South Carolina primary and Democratic establishment endorsements, Biden saw a last-minute surge in support across the country.
CNN called it the "biggest, fastest and most unexpected comeback in modern political history," as the former vice president took 10 wins in just four nights after an initial lackluster showing.
Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data Inc., said a lot of this shift can be credited to California's moved-up primary and newfound relevance.
"I know voters in this state who have changed who they are supporting three times in the last 30 hours," he said on Monday. "If California wasn’t part of Super Tuesday dishing out a fifth of the votes that you need to become the nominee, we might not see this pace and rapid acceleration of this presidential race, that has happened. It’s just whiplash."
As moderates rallied around Biden in an attempt to stop the Sanders surge, progressives petitioned for Warren to drop out before Super Tuesday, to offer a similar set-up. But before a raucous crowd in a heavily Latino section of the city on Monday night, she instead sought to position herself as the alternative to both front-runners Sanders and Biden. Now, even as the fourth-place finisher, she's remained resolute on staying int he race.
"We find ourselves barreling toward another primary along the same lanes as 2016: One for an insider, one for an outsider," she told an overflow outdoor crowd at East Los Angeles College. "Democratic voters should have more choice than that.”
Will Sanders hold onto his lead?
Biden was never expected to do well in California and had barely made an appearance there before the primary. But fresh from his South Carolina win and a Monday night rally held in Texas, where he trumpeted his newly acquired endorsements from former competitors Buttigieg, Klobuchar and Beto O'Rourke, he arrived with a new shine.
At his first stop in Oakland, Calif., where he had some pie with Mayor Libby Schaaf (who has declined to endorse any candidate for president), his diner booth was crowded by supporters and press.
The Bay Area city was the first stop on his way to Los Angeles, where he held a larger event in the evening alongside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who cast his vote for Biden.
“People are talking about a revolution," Biden told a large crowd of his California supporters. "We started a movement."
Don't expect California primary results to come out quickly
Despite the clear victory for Sanders and a game-changing performance for Biden (complete with the Bloomberg dropout), the official totals will take a while.
Mailed-in votes can keep trickling in until Friday and will be counted as long as they are postmarked by election day. The majority of California’s 20.5 million registered voters are expected to vote by mail (16 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out but it’s not yet clear how many will be returned). Plus, state officials have adamantly said they’d prefer to take their time, to make sure every vote is counted correctly.
“We prioritize the right to vote and election security over rushing the vote count,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said in a statement in February. “In California, we’d rather get it right than get it fast.”
California gives itself until April 10 to officially declare the results and election officials have 30 days to count and audit the votes.
There also have been changes in some parts of California to how the votes are collected, making it even more difficult — and essential — for officials in the states 58 counties to ensure everything goes smoothly. In parts of California, including Los Angeles, its largest county, old voting machines that used an ink stylus to mark a paper ballot were switched out in favor of high-tech machines with digital readout screens that assist voters in multiple languages. Unlike the old machines, the new ones need to be plugged into electric sockets.
That means, some polling places, especially the small ones housed in churches or garages, wouldn't quite work. Los Angeles alone saw a reduction in polling places from around 4,500 to 976. The county has about 5.4 million registered voters, more than the electorates of 42 states, the registrar-recorder's office says.
Despite opening voting centers early, and allowing residents to drop their ballots off days before election day, long lines and broken-down machines across the county caused some to spend hours waiting to cast their votes.
"It's a mess," said one voter, Scott Bowles, a former USA TODAY reporter who waited for a half-hour in a line in Van Nuys, a section of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley, only to be told that the voting machines had busted.
A tough day for the county's voting system was made worse by a power outage. The city's Department of Water and Power reported the outage affected the city's western portion and lasted about 20 minutes midday. But that was enough to put the new voting machines temporarily out of commission.
With just half an hour before polls closed, the Sanders campaign filed an emergency motion calling on a county judge to keep polling places open for an additional two hours to ensure no one was dissuaded from casting their ballot by the long lines in Los Angeles. Every last vote — and every last delegate — counts.
Down-ballot battles
While the delegates are decided, there are plenty of interesting down-ballot races to watch. All of California’s 53 Congressional districts had a primary on Tuesday, and the top two contenders from each will earn a spot on the ballot in November — regardless of party.
The results will indicate how likely it will be that Democrats can hang onto their flipped districts from 2018 in redder parts of the state like the Central Valley and Orange County, pin moderates against stronger ideologies in both parties, and ultimately set the tone for the Congressional competitions coming up.
Here are some notable results we are watching:
Former Orange County Republican Congressman Darrell Issa made the cut in his bid for Duncan Hunter's vacated seat. Hunter resigned amidst controversy after being convicted of stealing money from his campaign. Issa came in second in the 50th House District, trailing Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, 34.4% to 24.9%.
In Los Angeles County's closely-watched district attorney race, incumbent D.A. Jackie Lacey is holding onto her lead against progressive challenger, former San Francisco D.A. George Gascon, even after her husband pulled a gun on Black Lives Matters protesters demonstrating at their home Tuesday morning. She has to win by more than 50% to secure a victory so it's unclear yet whether there will be a runoff.
With about 68% of precincts reporting, Democrat Christy Smith leads with 34.3% for former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill's seat. Hill resigned last year after a smear campaign released revenge porn and allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. It looks like Republican Mike Garcia will also compete in November, now in second with 27%.
California Assemblyman Chad Mayes, who left the Republican Party in December and registered as an independent, is still leading in the 42nd District with 35.8% of the vote. He's trailed by Andrew Kotyuk (34.7%) and Democrat Deni Antionette Mazingo (29.5%). No independent candidate has won a race for the California state legislature since 1994 and, in the lead-up to Super Tuesday, all of the candidates acknowledged his lack of party affiliation put the race in uncharted territory.
Gabrielle Canon is a California Reporter for the USA Today Network. You can find her @GabrielleCanon on Twitter or email her at gcanon@gannett.com
Desert Sun Politics Reporter Sam Metz and USA Today reporter Chris Woodyard also contributed reporting.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California's primary election results: What we know so far