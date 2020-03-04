California's Super Tuesday: Democrat's presidential primary called for Sanders, but size of win still unclear

California’s first swing at Super Tuesday finally arrived.

The early presidential primary date put state voters in a position to have more of a say in who will take on President Trump in November, and set up a potential big win for whoever can get big percentages of the more than 400 delegates that are up for grabs. Even with most precincts reporting their totals by Wednesday morning, California's slow counting system means we likely won't see official results for days — or even weeks.

Candidates have to breach 15% to win any of the more than 400 delegates up for grabs in California — and so far, the numbers show only Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden making the cut.

Millions more votes still need to be counted before we will know exactly how California's big delegate haul will be divvied up between the two of them, but it's clear that Sanders will maintain his lead in the state. After enjoying weeks of double-digit poll numbers, the Associated Press projected he'd win California even before thousands stuck in long lines across Los Angeles County had the chance to weigh in.

As it stands Wednesday morning, Sanders leads with 33.2% to Biden's 24.3%.

Exit polls taken in California, as reported by FiveThirtyEight, also show the electorate has gotten more progressive in recent years. Another exit poll from NBC News found 54% were in favor of "socialism" to 33% against. That was good news for Sanders.

The night ended badly, however, for fellow-progressive Elizabeth Warren — who at one point this year was the frontrunner in California. At this point, it doesn't look like she will get any delegates in the state.

Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg also had a poor showing, and by Wednesday morning he dropped from the race and endorsed Biden.

Bloomberg bet it all on Super Tuesday, after starting his campaign late, and despite funneling close to half a billion dollars into states participating in the pivotal election day, he failed to gain much traction. In California, where he invested more than $66 million and opened 23 statewide offices — far more than any other candidate — he likely won't even break the 15% threshold.

His campaign encouraged Californians to cast their ballots early, but analysts found that an unprecedented number of voters waited until the last moment to make a decision, likely looking for how the presidential hopefuls fared in earlier competitions. That's likely to go Biden's way.

Going into Tuesday, the race had already undergone a dramatic shift. In the days before Californians had to decide, three moderates — businessman Tom Steyer, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg — dropped out, and with a sweep of both the South Carolina primary and Democratic establishment endorsements, Biden saw a last-minute surge in support across the country.

CNN called it the "biggest, fastest and most unexpected comeback in modern political history," as the former vice president took 10 wins in just four nights after an initial lackluster showing.

Paul Mitchell, vice president of Political Data Inc., said a lot of this shift can be credited to California's moved-up primary and newfound relevance.

"I know voters in this state who have changed who they are supporting three times in the last 30 hours," he said on Monday. "If California wasn’t part of Super Tuesday dishing out a fifth of the votes that you need to become the nominee, we might not see this pace and rapid acceleration of this presidential race, that has happened. It’s just whiplash."

As moderates rallied around Biden in an attempt to stop the Sanders surge, progressives petitioned for Warren to drop out before Super Tuesday, to offer a similar set-up. But before a raucous crowd in a heavily Latino section of the city on Monday night, she instead sought to position herself as the alternative to both front-runners Sanders and Biden. Now, even as the fourth-place finisher, she's remained resolute on staying int he race.