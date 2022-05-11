California's under-21 gun ban struck down by court

·2 min read
A child holding a rifle in Texas
A child holding a rifle in Texas

A federal appeals court in California has ruled that the state's ban on the sale of semiautomatic firearms to Americans under 21 is unconstitutional.

In a 2-1 vote, the judges' panel said the law was an "an almost total ban on semiautomatic" rifles for youths.

They found that it violates the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees the right to private gun ownership.

The law came in response to failures from Congress to pass gun control.

It took effect in 2019, raising the minimum requirement for rifle and shotgun sales from 18 years to 21. The minimum legal age in California for tobacco, alcohol or cannabis sales is 21.

"America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote in the 100-page ruling from the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, overturning the law.

"Today we reaffirm that our Constitution still protects the right that enabled their sacrifice: the right of young adults to keep and bear arms."

The outcome was not an unqualified victory for gun rights.

The ruling upheld the state's requirement that adults under 21 who are not in the military or law enforcement need a hunting licence to buy rifles or shotguns.

The Firearms Policy Coalition, which brought the case, told the Associated Press that it hopes the quashing of the under-21 gun ban will spur an unravelling of other age-based gun restrictions.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has yet to issue a response to the ruling. Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last month shows that guns overtook car crashes to become the leading cause of deaths for US children and teenagers in 2020.

Over 4,300 young people died of firearms-related injuries that year, the data shows.

More than 390m guns are owned by US civilians.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Newsom Adds $57 Million To Abortion Funding Plan

    Just more than a week after a leaked document suggested the U.S. Supreme Court is prepared to overturn the historic Roe v. Wade, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a reproductive health package that would expand access to vital services like abortions in California.

  • California's Ban On Selling Automatic Rifles To people Under 21 Overturned

    A U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday that California's ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional.

  • U.S. appeals court rules California ban on gun sales to people under 21 is unconstitutional

    A federal appeals court ruled that a California ban on the sale of semiautomatic firearms to adults under the age of 21 was unconstitutional.

  • Florida School District to Review 19 Books After Parents Rage About ‘Violent, Pedophilic, Pornography’

    via YouTubeA Florida school district will consider banning a hefty list of books after a heated board meeting on Tuesday night in which some furious attendees accused board members of being untrustworthy “child abusers.”“We have to fight with [the school board] about not wanting porn in the libraries,” said one meeting attendee, Katie Dulaney. “You all have the authority to pull these books out of the schools… You should all resign.”The Brevard Public Schools board unanimously voted to pass the

  • House passes four bills rebuking Russia and Belarus, supporting Ukraine despite some GOP opposition

    The House passed four bills on Wednesday that seek to rebuke Russia and Belarus and support Ukraine as Moscow’s invasion draws close to the three-month mark. The passage of the quartet of bills came one day after the House approved a $39.8 billion aid package for Kyiv, including billions of dollars in security assistance and…

  • Congress Mad About Baby Formula Shortage, But It Has A Shortage Of Solutions

    The Food and Drug Administration said it is working to ramp up production of baby formula after a major manufacturer announced a recall earlier this year.

  • Appeals court denies Arizona inmate's bid to avoid execution

    A federal appeals court on Tuesday rejected a request to postpone the planned execution of an Arizona prisoner in what would be the state’s first use of the death penalty in nearly eight years. The decision by a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals keeps on track plans to execute 66-year-old Clarence Dixon on Wednesday morning at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the 1978 killing of 21-year-old Arizona State University student Deana Bowdoin. On Tuesday evening, the appeals court declined a request by Dixon's lawyers for a larger panel of judges to hear the appeal.

  • Private property owners sue over Virginia's hunting dog law

    Property owners in Virginia are suing the state over its “right to retrieve” law, which allows hunters to enter other people’s property without permission to get their hunting dogs.

  • Board member votes against parole for Sherra Wright

    Lorenzen Wright's ex-wife should not be granted early release from a 30-year prison sentence she received after pleading guilty to plotting the retired NBA player's 2010 slaying, a Tennessee Board of Parole member said Wednesday. Barrett Rich recommended the board deny parole for Sherra Wright during a hearing at the Nashville prison where she has been held since she pleaded guilty in July 2019 to facilitation of first-degree murder. The rest of the seven-member board will now review Sherra Wright's parole case.

  • Peloton's Emma Lovewell says hot pot makes her nostalgic for home and miss her mom

    Years after growing up on Martha's Vineyard, the Peloton instructor says she still prepares one of her mom's signature dishes when she entertains in her New York home.

  • Mario Batali acquittal underscores perils of #MeToo cases

    Bill Cosby was released from prison when his conviction that he drugged and assaulted a woman was overturned. Quarterback Deshaun Watson landed a record-setting $230 million contract, despite an investigation into allegations he assaulted 22 women. Celebrity chef Mario Batali was acquitted this week on just the second day of his sexual assault trial in Boston.

  • Texas court ordered to reconsider decision to uphold prison sentence for woman who voted

    Crystal Mason was sentenced to five years in prison for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election Crystal Mason cast a provisional ballot at the urging of election workers in 2016. Photograph: Ed Pilkington/The Guardian A Texas appeals court must reconsider its decision to uphold a five-year conviction for Crystal Mason, the Texas woman sentenced to prison for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election, the state’s highest criminal court ruled on Wednesday. Mason showed up to the

  • Greg Norman on killing of Saudi journalist: 'We've all made mistakes'

    Greg Norman continues to draw controversy as the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour prepares for its first tournament.

  • Court: California's under-21 gun sales ban unconstitutional

    A U.S. appeals court ruled Wednesday that California’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic weapons to adults under 21 is unconstitutional. In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Wednesday the law violates the 2nd Amendment right to bear arms and a San Diego judge should have blocked what it called “an almost total ban on semiautomatic centerfire rifles” for young adults. “America would not exist without the heroism of the young adults who fought and died in our revolutionary army," Judge Ryan Nelson wrote.

  • House approves $40B in Ukraine aid, beefing up Biden request

    The House emphatically approved a fresh $40 billion Ukraine aid package Tuesday as lawmakers beefed up President Joe Biden's initial request, signaling a magnified, bipartisan commitment to thwart Russian President Vladimir Putin's bloody three-month-old invasion. The bill would give Ukraine military and economic assistance, help regional allies, replenish weapons the Pentagon has shipped overseas and provide $5 billion to address global food shortages caused by the war's crippling of Ukraine's normally robust production of many crops. House debate reflected a perspective, shared broadly by both parties, that the U.S. has even more at stake than standing by Ukraine.

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: Decision to have an abortion as a teen was 'no one else's business'

    Choosing to have an abortion in a back alley in Mexico as a teenager was a “personal and private” decision for California Rep. Barbara Lee, she told Yahoo News. In the years before Roe v. Wade, it was her best option.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ‘Free Speech’ Rant Is Immediately Dismantled On The House Floor

    Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin flipped the extremist Colorado Republican's comments right back at her.

  • This is the $13 billion US Navy aircraft carrier Trump constantly complained looked 'really bad,' according to his former defense chief

    Trump's former defense secretary said that he had tried to address Trump's complaints about the ship many times but eventually just gave up.

  • This Racist Youth Movement Is Melting Down Over Virginity

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA newly nominated Republican congressional candidate in Ohio says he’s not a QAnon guy. There’s just one problem: The candidate, J.R. Majewski, was repeatedly filmed talking about Q on web shows, spray-painting QAnon logos onto his lawn, and wearing QAnon merchandise.“This guy has more QAnon merchandise than basically any QAnon person I’ve ever talked to,” says Fever Dreams co-host Will Sommer, who found videos of Majewski wearing an ext

  • Pentagon: Russian hypersonic weapon use in Ukraine not a game-changer

    Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley on Wednesday said Russia’s use of hypersonic missiles in Ukraine has not had “significant or game-changing effects” in the war. “The Russians have used several hypersonic missiles,” Milley told lawmakers during a House Appropriations defense subcommittee hearing. “Obviously, the distinguishing factor of a hypersonic missile is the…