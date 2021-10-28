California's unemployment fraud climbs to $20 billion

California has paid at least $20 billion dollars in fraudulent unemployment benefits since the start of the pandemic. Adam Beam, a California reporter for the Associated Press, joins Lana Zak on CBSN to discuss.

