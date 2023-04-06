California's Water Reservoirs Are Back, Baby! Here Are the Photos to Prove It

Photo: Josh Edelson (AP)

Last year, California’s waterways were disappearing. The West was gripped by a historic megadrought that left major reservoirs at historic lows, slashed hydropower, and messed with produce prices.



But a series of atmospheric rivers dumped a ton of snow and water over the state, and things are looking very different today.

As of April 6, most of Central California and areas along the coast are no longer experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. In fact, more than 56% of the state has absolutely no form of drought. It’s not even abnormally dry in Central California anymore. Exactly one year ago, almost all of the state was experiencing extreme and severe drought conditions.

Lake water levels have rebounded impressively. At Shasta Lake, California’s largest water reservoir, water levels rose from 40% of regular capacity last May to 85% capacity as of April 5. Other major reservoirs have seen a comeback, too. This time last year, Lake Oroville stood at 48% capacity, according to Department of Water Resources data. But this week, the lake is at 83% capacity.

The barrage of storms may have brought much needed water, but the resulting heavy flooding was intensely destructive. Record levels of snow across California’s mountains this year will become snowmelt, which will continue to feed California’s waterways. “We know there will be flooding as a result of the snowmelt,” said Karla Nemeth, director of California Department of Water Resources said, according to the Associated Press. “There’s just too much snowmelt to be accommodated in our rivers and channels and keeping things between levees.”

Here are some before-and-after photos that show how much has changed in California from 2021 to 2023.

Browns Ravine Cove



People walk near boat docks as they sit on dry land at the Browns Ravine Cove area of drought-stricken Folsom Lake in Folsom, California on May 22, 2021.

Docks float in the Browns Ravine Cove area of Folsom Lake in Folsom, California on March 26, 2023.

Exposed ground

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville’s dry banks on May 23, 2021, in Oroville, California.

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville on March 26, 2023, in Butte County, California

Major refill at Lake Oroville

Houseboats float on Lake Oroville on Oct. 25, 2021, in Oroville, California.

Houseboats float near Lake Oroville’s Bidwell Bar Bridge at on March 26 2023, in Butte County, California.

Folsom Lake

A vehicle is parked on a newly revealed piece of land due to receding waters at the drought-stricken Folsom Lake in Granite Bay, California on May 22, 2021.

A boat floats in the Granite Bay area of Folsom Lake, in Granite Bay, California on March 26, 2023.

Re-appearing boat docks at Browns Ravine Cove

An empty boat dock sits on dry land at the Browns Ravine Cove area of drought-stricken Folsom Lake, in Folsom, California on May 22, 2021.

A dock floats in the Browns Ravine Cove area of Folsom Lake in Folsom, California on March 26, 2023.

Post-winter storm comeback

Boat docks sit on dry land at the Browns Ravine Cove area of drought-stricken Folsom Lake, in Folsom, California on May 22, 2021.

Docks float in the Browns Ravine Cove area of Folsom Lake in Folsom, California, on March 26, 2023.

Previously charred landscape at Lake Oroville

A home scorched in the 2020 North Complex Fire rests above Lake Oroville on May 23, 2021, in Oroville, California.

A trailer stands at a property scorched in the 2020 North Complex Fire above Lake Oroville on March 26, 2023, in Butte County, California.

Exposed hills at Lake Oroville

A boat crosses Lake Oroville below trees scorched in the 2020 North Complex Fire on May 23, 2021, in Oroville, California.

A boat crosses Lake Oroville on Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Butte County, California.

The channel rises again

Houseboats rest in a channel at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area in Butte County, California on Aug. 14, 2021.

Houseboats float at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area March 26, 2023, in Butte County, California.

Water levels rising at Lake Oroville

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville’s dry banks on May 23, 2021, in Oroville, California.

A car crosses Enterprise Bridge over Lake Oroville on March 26, 2023, in Butte County, California.

