California's worst heat wave in years strains electrical grid
Southern California continues to deal with triple-digit temperatures. And in Northern California, a fast-moving wildfire has killed two people. Carter Evans reports.
As the prolonged heat wave intensifies, officials are pleading with Californians to voluntarily reduce energy consumption or face power outages.
Officials fear blackouts in nation's largest state as a blistering heat wave rockets temperatures into the triple digits.
Many Californians are going without air conditioning during this triple-digit heat wave.
A potential record-tying high was expected Sunday.
An area of high pressure is expected to help produce dangerous heat through Labor Day weekend
