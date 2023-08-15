Call to 911 backfires on Pleasant Farms man

Aug. 14—A Pleasant Farms man who thought deputies were going to come to his house to arrest a man he described as a sex offender was arrested instead.

According to an Ector County Sheriff's Office report, Daniel Renee Sanchez, 37, called 911 Sunday to say he'd detained a sex offender on his property in the 4500 block of West Mulberry Street.

When deputies arrived, Sanchez said he'd detained, at gunpoint, a 21-year-old man who had texted inappropriate things to his stepson a week prior, the report stated.

The younger man told deputies Sanchez had invited him over to smoke and when he arrived, Sanchez said he was going inside for water. According to the report, when Sanchez came out, the man said he pushed him to the ground and began kicking and hitting him.

"(The alleged victim) stated that Daniel then put a gun to his head, told him he will never hurt a child again and then pulled the slide back on the gun and the gun jammed," the report stated. "(He) believes that if the gun had not jammed, Daniel would have shot him, causing him serious bodily injury or death."

A neighbor told deputies he saw Sanchez with a gun making threats to the younger man, the report stated.

Deputies found a 9 mm handgun inside Sanchez's RV, according to the report.

Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.