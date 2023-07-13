‘This is a call to action’: Daytona Beach leaders call for change following uptick in gun violence

Newly released body camera footage shows the moment a man accused of shooting and killing three people was arrested in Daytona Beach.

The shootings Wednesday morning near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Park Drive came on the heels of a recent rise in violence in the city that has sparked outrage in the community.

On Wednesday, police said Jerome Anderson called 911 on himself and confessed to having shot someone. Police said he shot his roommate, neighbor, and another man walking down the street.

Police believe a fourth person may have been shot at but likely not hit based on evidence at the scene.

Body camera footage also shows a cell phone and a gun next to Anderson on the ground as he was being arrested.

Anderson’s arrest comes after 10 fatal shootings since January and dozens more that have injured neighbors in Daytona Beach.

On Wednesday, police assured the community that Anderson’s shooting spree had nothing to do with other recent shootings in Daytona Beach.

But on Thursday, local leaders said that didn’t make them feel any better. They said they are fed up with the ongoing violence and worried someone they love could be the next victim.

“This is a call to action where residents and city officials have a responsibility to help eradicate gun violence,” said NAACP President Cynthia Slater.

Leaders are calling on everyone from business owners to elected officials to step up.

“So that we can make the kind of impact that will be long lasting. Otherwise, we are just twiddling our thumbs and I don’t know about you, but I am tired of doing that,” Rev. Craig Robinson said.

