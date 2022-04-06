Call about ‘armed person’ near apartments ends with CMPD officer shooting someone

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer shot someone in the leg early Wednesday, April 6, in a southwest Charlotte apartment complex, according to CMPD.

Little information has been released about the shooting or what happened just before the shooting.

The identity of the wounded person was not released.

The person was taken to a hospital, alert and conscious, and is expected to survive, police Chief Johnny Jennings said during a news conference at the scene, according to WSOC.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police vehicles the scene at the Prince Square Apartments off Brown Grier Road in the Steele Creek area on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. An officer fired their weapon and wounded a person.

The shooting happened in the 17200 block of Annabelle Place, in an apartment community off Brown Grier Road near Steele Creek Road, officials said in a news release.

Officers were called to the scene by someone reporting an “armed person” in the area.

“After arriving on the scene of the call, an officer encountered an individual and then discharged his service weapon, striking a subject in the leg,” CMPD said.

The State Bureau of Investigation will lead an investigation into the shooting. CMPD will conduct its own investigation to see if “CMPD policies and procedures were adhered to during the incident.”

“The officer will be placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard policy whenever an officer discharges a service weapon,” officials said.