Call Batman! Someone stole the Penguin from downtown Durham, police say.

Colleen Hammond
·1 min read

An iconic fuchsia landmark has gone missing from downtown Durham after a robbery this week.

On Tuesday morning, Durham police tweeted that someone had walked off with one of the life-size, brightly colored penguins outside the 21c Hotel on North Corcoran Street.

The hotel and art museum is off CCB Plaza and across the street from downtown’s tallest building, the 27-story One City Center.

Police said a group of individuals were spotted outside the hotel, with one being caught on camera carrying the flightless bird away.

Durham police have not yet made any arrests.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call G. W. Walcutt with the Durham police at 919-683-1200.

Recommended Stories