Call Batman! Someone stole the Penguin from downtown Durham, police say.

An iconic fuchsia landmark has gone missing from downtown Durham after a robbery this week.

On Tuesday morning, Durham police tweeted that someone had walked off with one of the life-size, brightly colored penguins outside the 21c Hotel on North Corcoran Street.

The hotel and art museum is off CCB Plaza and across the street from downtown’s tallest building, the 27-story One City Center.

Police said a group of individuals were spotted outside the hotel, with one being caught on camera carrying the flightless bird away.

Durham police have not yet made any arrests.

DPD investigators are attempting to identify the individuals involved in the theft of this penguin sculpture. A group allegedly stole the sculpture from a hotel in the 100 block of North Corcoran Street. If you have any information, call police. pic.twitter.com/BFqx5GaMKs — DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) January 31, 2023

Anyone with information is encouraged to call G. W. Walcutt with the Durham police at 919-683-1200.