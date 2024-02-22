Can you make a call on your cellphone? How outage is affecting 911 service in Florida

Tens of thousands across the United States are coping with a nationwide cellular outage affecting AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon and Cricket Wireless customers.

Miami, Atlanta, New York City, Chicago, Indianapolis, Houston, Austin and San Antonio are among the cities affected, according to downdetector.com, an outage tracking website.

AT&T had more than 73,000 outages around 9:30 a.m., the Associated Press reported. Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000 outages, Verizon had more than 4,000, and T-Mobile had more than 1,800, Boost Mobile had about 700 outages, according to the news agency.

The service interruptions started around 3:30 a.m.

“Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning, AT&T said in a statement Thursday. “We are working urgently to restore service to them.”

Verizon told the Associated Press that its network is operating normally.

“Some customers experienced issues this morning when calling or texting with customers served by another carrier,” Verizon said. “We are continuing to monitor the situation.”

T-Mobile told the Associated Press it did not experience an outage.

“Down Detector is likely reflecting challenges our customers were having attempting to connect to users on other networks,” T-Mobile said.

AT&T is encouraging clients to use Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.

Can you call 911 in Florida?

Those affected by the outage may have difficulty calling 911 during an emergency, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said on X, formerly Twitter.

“If you have an emergency and are having difficulties reaching us when dialing 9-1-1, please text 9-1-1 for assistance,” the agency said.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, some iPhone owners may be able to call 911 despite the service interruption.

The reason behind the outage was not known Thursday morning.

Community notice!

If you have an emergency and are having difficulties reaching us when dialing 9-1-1, please text 9-1-1 for assistance. Your safety is our priority, and we're here to help. Please share to spread the word! #PalmBeachCounty pic.twitter.com/ZPRDZIHIdE — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 22, 2024