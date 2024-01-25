Call centers impacted, services continue after ransomware attack hits KCATA early Tuesday

A ransomware attack impacted the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority early Tuesday, according to a news release.

Regional call centers and KCATA landlines cannot receive calls because of the attack. All services continue to operate, including fixed-route buses, Freedom and Freedom On-Demand paratransit service.

The authority said it contacted authorities including the FBI and was working with its cyber professionals to have systems back and running as soon as possible.

Customers needing to schedule Freedom and Freedom On-Demand trips should call one of the following numbers:

Kansas City and Independence: 816-512-5563

Wyandotte County: 913-573-8351

Johnson County: 913-362-3500