Call for 'day of rage' sparks concern, but no credible threat in LA
Local law enforcement agencies say there is no known credible threat to the L.A. Jewish community after a former Hamas leader has called for a "day of rage."
The shocking new war in Israel could affect oil and gasoline prices in 2024, along with President Biden's reelection odds.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
Two days after EU Commissioner Thierry Breton sent an "urgent" letter to Elon Musk over X's handling of misinformation, the governing body has opened a probe into the platform formerly known as Twitter.
After a protracted back and forth, the UK's antitrust regulator has given Microsoft the green light to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion.
After X's crowdsourced fact-checking system faced multi-day delays to correct misinformation on the platform, the company formerly known as Twitter has announced a series of improvements focused on speeding up the pace as well as other changes designed to alert users when notes were added to posts they liked, replied to or reposted, and more. The changes follow X CEO Linda Yaccarino's post on Monday promising that Community Notes would now "appear more quickly on X." The exec had also recently reposted an explanation from X's Safety account that reported there had been more than 50 million posts globally over the past couple of days that referenced the weekend's terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas, demonstrating the scale of how much content around the war was being circulated on the platform.
President Biden banked on the Middle East settling down while he dealt with a militant Russia and a bellicose China. Iran and its proxy militia Hamas failed to cooperate.
Warming temperatures are creating new habitats for species that spread deadly viruses like malaria and dengue fever. A combination of simple practical steps and revolutionary scientific techniques can help keep them at bay.
Safety Ronnie Caldwell had 42 tackles during the 2022 season. He was reportedly shot and killed early Thursday morning.
GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise has opened its robotaxi service to users in Houston — an expansion that comes amid increasing criticism of the company's operations in San Francisco, it's first launch city. Cruise said it will operate seven days a week from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in about 11 square miles of sprawling Houston, including Downtown, Midtown, East Downtown, Montrose, Hyde Park and River Oaks neighborhoods. Cruise has about 400 vehicles spread across Austin, Houston, Phoenix and San Francisco.
Progress Software received a subpoena from the SEC to share information relating to the vulnerability in its file transfer software, MOVEit, which became the subject of a massive exploit beginning last May.