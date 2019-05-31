'Call of Duty,' 'Death Stranding,' 'Destiny 2' - catch up on the week's big announcements

See the trailers for October's "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" -- which will reboot one of the series high points, November's "Death Stranding" which sees film and TV stars step into a haunting sci-fi dystopia and looter-shooter "Destiny 2" -- which begins a new season of play for Annual Pass holders and whose studio is to unveil its future plans next week.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - 2019 game announced and dated



[Reveal Trailer: youtu.be/bH1lHCirCGI]

The "Call of Duty" franchise's 2019 entry is a return to its 2007 reinvention, a reboot (rather than straightforward remake) of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare." That means the return of fan-favorite characters like Captain Price, reinvented missions and a tour of European and Middle Eastern locations. This time there'll be no season pass for extra multiplayer maps, presumably in favor of cosmetic enhancements and progression boosts as is now standard thanks to "Fortnite: Battle Royale." It's due October 25 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC, with cross-play between PC and consoles.

Death Stranding - new lengthy trailer, November release



[Release Date Trailer: youtu.be/piIgkJWDuQg]

High visual fidelity meets high concept in the latest from "Metal Gear Solid" creator Hideo Kojima, whose first-"MGS" game is as surprising in its release timing as its plotline: with a November 8, 2019 date, PlayStation 4 game "Death Stranding" appears set to arrive before fellow exclusive "The Last of Us Part II," now expected 2020. Film and TV actors Mads Mikkelsen and Norman Reedus lead this most recent slice of extended storytelling and gameplay.

Destiny 2 - New season, early June announcements



[Season of Opulence trailer: youtu.be/nZAnNh_y5Go]

Bungie, the studio behind "Destiny" (and, previously, Xbox shooter franchise "Halo"), parted ways with publisher Activision in January 2019, instead favoring independence. This "Destiny 2" Annual Pass expansion, the Season of Opulence, is significant not just for what it is -- the last piece of a three-part Year 2 extension program -- but for what's to come: Bungie setting out its post-Year 2 studio plans with a June 6 reveal and then a June 11 panel talk at E3 2019.