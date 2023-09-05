Call of Duty Endowment program helping veterans finding jobs after serving
A program funded by Call of Duty video game developer Activision Blizzard helps veterans find jobs after the time in the military comes to an end.
A program funded by Call of Duty video game developer Activision Blizzard helps veterans find jobs after the time in the military comes to an end.
Microsoft is significantly restructuring its Activision Blizzard merger proposal by selling cloud gaming rights for Activision Blizzard games to rival Ubisoft.
The UK's antitrust regulator has confirmed its April decision to block the $68.7 billion Microsoft-Activision gaming mega-merger -- rejecting arguments by Microsoft that it should overturn its original prohibition because of developments since the original decision. Under the restructured proposal, the tech giant would not acquire the cloud streaming rights to all current and future Activision games released during the next 15 years (excluding in the European Economic Area [EEA]). Instead the cloud streaming rights will be divested to Ubisoft prior to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision.
Activision has revealed more details about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. The game will have the biggest CoD Zombies map to date, including "an open-world PvE extraction survival experience." The sequel will also debut with modernized versions of every original 'Modern Warfare 2' (2009) multiplayer map.
Activision is doing something different with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, this year's entry in the blockbuster military shooter series. Rather than starting from scratch and having to rebuild your collection of weapons and cosmetic items, Activision is letting players carry over nearly everything they unlock in Modern Warfare II.
Paradox Interactive has brought in Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture studio The Chinese Room to work on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2. The sequel is now expected to arrive in fall 2024.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde lead off a special Labor Day edition of the College Football Enquirer with thoughts on all the biggest games and stories to come out of Week 1.
Coach Prime already has Colorado playing well with a somewhat thrown-together roster. Future top-level recruits might be paying attention.
We picked all the best sales to shop, including hundreds off at Amazon, 40% off at Best Buy, 50% off at Wayfair and more.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Speed through the city as Sonic, play baseball, and so much more.
As has been pointed out many, many times, lack of diversity is an ongoing problem in the tech startup and VC landscape. Zoom in on the Nordics region, and the lack of diversity sadly becomes even more acute. A report in 2020 revealed that the previous 10 years witnessed all-men founding teams never receiving less than 83% of Nordic VC funding, while all-women teams received barely 2.2% of funding.
Here are our pop culture picks for Sept. 4-10, including the best deals we could find for each.
The Americans know they can’t start sluggishly in the knockout round as they prepare to face Italy on Tuesday.
With Max Verstappen rapidly closing in on his third consecutive world drivers championship, F1 hits the fastest circuit on the schedule as the series shifts to Monza and the Italian Grand Prix.
Hero MotoCorp, the world's top two-wheeler maker, said on Monday it plans to invest up to $66.5 million in Ather Energy, a promising electric vehicle startup in India whose fast-growing fortune had to hit brake after a local policy change. Hero MotoCorp, which already owns a 33.1% stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered Ather Energy, disclosed (PDF) in a stock exchange filing that its board of directors had approved a fresh investment of up to $66.5 million in the rights issue of Ather Energy. Prior to the new investment, Ather Energy has raised $336 million over the years from investors including Tiger Global, Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, and India's quasi-sovereign fund NIIF, according to Tracxn.
Get seriously impressive deals on jackets, ski accessories, boots, tents and more.
Only 1.2% of venture capital is funding Black entrepreneurs, according to Crunchbase.
That extra $50 in your pocket will make your wallet as happy as your ears.
We found this hardtop version of the TR7 in a California wrecking yard.
Founded out of London in 2016, Butternut Box serves a handful of European markets with myriad culinary products spanning the meat and vegetable fray, with the promise of "human-quality" ingredients tested and tasted by real people. Prior to now, Butternut Box had raised a little over $110 million in funding across several rounds, but its latest cash injection stands out in a world of venture capital seemingly averse to anything beyond smaller early-stage investments. This, perhaps, is testament to the enduring and robust market for all-things pet.