‘Call your father’: Police officer pulls over teen going 132 mph on interstate
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida shared a cautionary tale for teen drivers after pulling over a 16-year-old driving his dad’s car at 132 mph.
New bodycam shows the moment a 16-year-old was pulled over for allegedly driving 132 mph on Interstate 4. The incident happened in January, but the bodycam video was released to FOX 35 in August. In the bodycam, the officer demands the teen call his father and to have someone meet him on the freeway.
An orange county sheriff's corporal pulled over a 16-year-old for going 132 miles an hour on a highway.
The death toll in China is rising from rain and flooding after Typhoon Doksuri. Beijing continues to dig out from the mud and damage, while hundreds of thousands are ordered to evacuate. CNN’s Anna Coren reports.
A week after a fire disabled the auto-carrying cargo ship Fremantle Highway in the North Sea, it has been towed to a temporary location until final plans can be made for it, officials in the Netherlands said on Tuesday.
Racial justice groups and relatives of a Black man shot and killed this week by a Minnesota State Patrol trooper demanded Wednesday that the governor fire three officers who were involved in stopping the man on a Minneapolis freeway. The groups and relatives of 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II made the demands at a news conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, two days after Cobb was killed during a traffic stop. Troopers had pulled over Cobb, who was Black, for a traffic stop early Monday on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.
Wildlife officials and police in Pennsylvania are trying to locate an alligator spotted swimming in a river.
What can Iowa basketball fans expect from Ben Krikke and Even Brauns? 247Sports shared its "realistic expectations" for the transfer duo.
It couldn’t run away and it couldn’t hide its shame.
After leaving prison, Jakobie Scott Timblin wore dress blues with a Purple Heart in front of his romantic partner's family as part of the scam, police say.
North Carolina deputies had found the Marines unresponsive in a privately owned Lexus sedan.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
The federal judge assigned to the election fraud case against former President Donald Trump has stood out as one of the toughest punishers of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack fueled by Trump's baseless claims of a stolen election. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, will oversee the case accusing Trump of trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in the two months leading up to the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters. Chutkan has often has handed down prison sentences in Jan. 6, 2021, riot cases that are harsher than Justice Department prosecutors recommended.
Newly obtained body camera footage shows the moments that led to an hours-long standoff near Dayton International Airport and two suspects dead.
Bianna Golodryga speaks to Patrick Gaspard, former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, about the strength of ties between African countries and Russia, following a summit with some of their leaders in St Petersburg.
A police chase in Southwest Ohio involving a stolen semi-truck has turned into a hostage situation.
CNN legal analyst Elie Honig criticizes Attorney General Merrick Garland for waiting a year and a half to appoint Jack Smith as special counsel, putting the investigation into former President Donald Trump close to the 2024 election.
The Israeli vessel Ams1 has ignored Russia's "blockade" of the Black Sea and entered the Ukrainian mouth of the Danube, followed by two more vessels from Greece and Türkiye/Georgia. Source: Marcus Jonsson, a representative of the OSINT community, on Twitter.
Larry Giberson, 22, was facing a maximum of five years in federal prison and $250,000 in fines had the case gone to trial and he was found guilty.
Times photographer Luis Sinco photo essay along the Eastern Sierra's to see first hand the snowmelt that is finally giving way to summer.
“And yes, (the deputy) does his own stunts,” the sheriff’s office said.