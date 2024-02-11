Call for help leads deputies to man stabbed to death in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A man is dead and a suspect is in custody after a 911 call for help from a North County motel room.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office says it responded after a call asking for help Friday evening disconnected. When deputies arrived at the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites in the 1600 block of S. Mission Road in Fallbrook, they found a man with stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDSO say a witness told them about a potential suspect that was seen fleeing the area on foot with blood on his clothing.

After a foot pursuit, police arrested 35-year-old Brian Francis Zielinski. He was booked into the San Diego Central Jail and is facing murder charges.

At this time, the victim has not been identified.

Authorities evacuated motel residents during the incident.

Sheriff’s Homicide investigators say they are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances and motivation behind the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

