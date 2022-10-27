Call for Isle of Man to create clear renewable energy policy

Ralph Peake said firms need to demonstrate the island has clear green commitments

Isle of Man companies fear they could lose international business without a clear government policy on renewable energy, a charity director has warned.

Tynwald has backed a plan to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050, and generate 75% of electricity from renewable sources by 2035.

Ralph Peake of the Energy and Sustainability Centre said Manx firms now want to see it put into action.

Increasing renewable energy generation would be a "win-win" for all, he added.

Mr Peake said businesses were expected to make commitments to develop green power to satisfy shareholders and customers, and action by the government was needed to make that possible.

Household bills would also become more "consistent and affordable" for the public in future if the action plan was delivered, he added.

The former MHK and chair of the Isle of Man Chamber of Commerce's sustainability group made the comments before a conference on low-carbon energy held in Santon.

Henrik Lund said the island had the potential to make progress with wind energy projects

Speakers from the Faroe Islands, Denmark and the UK attended the event to share insights into how other nations generate green energy.

Henrik Lund, professor of energy planning at Aalborg University in Denmark, said the island could benefit from the use of district heating, where excess heat from activities like waste disposal is used to heat homes.

"You could do the same thing with the waste incinerator on the Isle of Man," he added.

Prof Lund also said the island had major opportunities to exploit wind power, adding it was "very windy on the Isle of Man, I learnt that when I landed here".

Meanwhile government climate change advisor James Curran said he was "delighted" to see the government progress a climate action plan, describing the targets as "entirely attainable".

Investment in climate change action "actually delivers positive financial and economic benefits", he added.

