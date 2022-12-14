Call for justice leads to life term

Dec. 14—The sounds of sobbing filled the courtroom from both the defendant and his supporters as a Maryland man was given a life term in prison this week for taking part in online views of graphic child pornography.

Neal Garith, 40, and even some of his supporters in a Pauls Valley courtroom were at times breaking down in tears Monday when they learned Garith's fate is a life sentence behind bars.

The road to Garith's sentence started when after his arrest in Baltimore earlier this year a closer look at his electronic equipment showed he had been the "sponsor" of online Zoom meetings on Feb. 23 and March 5.

Both times multiple participants were viewing pedophilia style porn that included the rape and sexual abuse of children ranging from newborns to five years old.

One of those other individuals watching the porn videos was Warren Gilbert, 58, of Pauls Valley, whose criminal case is still pending here.

During this week's court proceeding testimony came from two Garvin County sheriff's deputies and a Maryland state trooper involved in the investigation.

It was Garith himself who raised the stakes when he took the stand to describe how he got involved in watching child porn.

Garith says he feels nothing but shame as he openly admits to not only watching but getting sexually aroused by the videos showing infants and toddlers being raped and sexually abused.

"In college I don't know why but at some point I searched for the image of a young nude male. That terrified me. I knew it was wrong," Garith said, adding that was back in 2005.

Seven years later he claims to have been researching networking on the Internet's dark web when he saw some images of child porn.

"I didn't intentionally search for child pornography but I came across it and consumed it," Garith said.

He claims his real addiction to child porn came in 2018 when he started using methamphetamine.

"I was introduced to getting on Zoom calls with other meth users."

Story continues

That's when he learned more about child porn links and encrypted file sharing that led to Garith seeking out more of the images and online group meetings where several people in different states were viewing the videos together.

"I was in these Zoom rooms because I smoked meth. I'm not blaming meth for my situation. It lowered my inhibitions. Initially when I saw younger and more extreme videos I was appalled by them. I found mutual encouragement with other users to support more extreme content," he said.

"That led to a downward spiral. If you asked me six months ago I would have said I haven't hurt anyone. I never molested a child or touched them inappropriately.

"I realized how much my actions were hurting others. Although I didn't make the content, me watching these encourages people who are making the videos, people who are raping the children.

"It creates an audience for the things that shouldn't exist. My actions have hurt the world. The energy I put out there has hurt the world," Garith said, adding he feels "deep sadness" for the innocence of the children being taken away by the depraved acts shown in the videos.

"I'm never going to be able to take that energy out of the universe. I know what people think of me. I'm disgusted with what I've done.

"At the time I found that sexually arousing and exciting. Today I don't think like that. I find it horrifying.

"It's hard to explain a feeling of remorse. It's not just about me. Society has suffered because of what I've done. Hopefully I can put something good back into society someday."

During his chance to question the witness Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner put Garith face-to-face with some of the same videos he watched earlier this year during the Zoom meetings.

In many of the acts the sounds of a crying baby could be heard as the infant only a few weeks old was being sexually abused.

Other scenes confronting Garith showed both girl and boy toddlers being raped by adult men.

"There's something wrong with my brain," Garith said. "Today I feel devoted to fixing myself. I know how wrong the actions in these videos are."

Defense attorney Arlan Bullard argued Garith should be given a lesser term so he can someday get out prison and be a contributing member of society.

"What's he accused of — looking at child porn not abusing a child," Bullard said.

"I'm not saying it's right, but keep our eye on the ball. He's admitted to what he did. He knows he's got to go to prison."

Bullard asked that his client receive a 25-year term with five in prison.

Miner used his closing to go after Garith in much stronger terms.

"That defendant is a bomb and he was ticking before he got caught. I cannot bring justice to this baby but you can," Miner said to District Judge Leah Edwards.

"I cannot prevent him from harming a child but you can. These kids demand justice. This is a hijacking of innocence and purity.

"He is societal poison and he deserves to serve the rest of his life in a penitentiary."

The judge didn't take long to give the news of her decision.

"There are times this court must show mercy. This is not that time," Edwards said.

"This is a time for accountability and justice."

Garith received a life sentence for one of the six charges he faces and smaller, concurrent terms for the others.