A call to 'let's try and save what we can save' from the old William Penn High School building after fire

The top YouTuber in the U.S., MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) co-founded the new analytics platform ViewStats, which is now available in beta. Similar to tools like Socialblade, ViewStats uses the YouTube API to unveil detailed stats about channels that both creators and their fans can see. Founded alongside Chucky Appleby, a creator who works with MrBeast, ViewStats is differentiating itself with this star power.