A call for letters to editor: Send us your thoughts on what you wish for Wisconsin in 24'

We’re asking readers to send letters to the editor on their wishes for Wisconsin in 2024. It’s hard to believe that the coming year could top 2023 as far as big stories go, with it featuring a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court race, passage of the state budget, the city and county of Milwaukee avoiding the fiscal cliff, the approval of Brewers stadium renovations and so many other fascinating stories. Who could have predicted the Taylor Swift frenzy at Lambeau Field?

2024 is a presidential election year in a swing state that could again help determine the outcome. Milwaukee is hosting the Republican National Convention in July. The state may or may not have new election maps and the Legislature may or may not impeach the Supreme Court justice elected last April or the state’s top election administrator.

This list leans political but there are so many other topics that have sparked letters and commentary in the Ideas Lab this year: the future of the UW System, K-12 education, big decisions about the Mitchell Park Domes and I-794, crime, economic development, inflation, the environment and more.

What’s your wish? What do you dream or fear? Letters received by Friday, December 15, will have the best chance of being included in our end of year edition.

Guidelines

Generally, we limit letters to 200 words. Name, street address and daytime phone are required. We cannot acknowledge receipt of submissions. We don't publish poetry, anonymous or open letters. Each writer is limited to one published letter every two months.

Write: Letters to the editor, Milwaukee Journal SentinelP.O. Box 371, Milwaukee, WI 53201-0371Fax: (414)-223-5444E-mail:jsedit@jrn.com or submit the form that can be found on the bottom of this page.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: We want to hear your thoughts on the year ahead in Wisconsin