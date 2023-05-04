'Call my mama': An emotional scene in the courtroom after Gillum found not guilty

Before the verdict was read, U.S. District Judge Allen Winsor told those in the courtroom to avoid outbursts and to “leave if you can’t.”

The words "not guilty" elicited gasps from Andrew Gillum and Sharon Lettman-Hicks supporters. Some cried out silently, their hands clasped, eyes closed and heads lifted toward the ceiling. Others hugged each other and wiped away tears.

Gillum, who stood in between his two lawyers, removed his glasses as he teared up, with his head bowed, facing the wooden table he’s sat behind for the past nine days.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum leaves the federal courthouse after a jury found him not guilty on making false statements while deadlocking on all other charges against him on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

VERDICT: Gillum not guilty of lying to FBI as jury deadlocks on other charges

Gillum, who was the 2018 Democratic nominee for governor, and Lettman-Hicks, one of his closest advisers, were indicted last year on federal campaign-related charges. On Thursday, a jury found Gillum not guilty of lying to the FBI about a “Hamilton” ticket and other gifts he got from undercover FBI agents in New York.

The jury deadlocked and was unable to reach consensus on the other 18 counts: one count of conspiracy and 17 counts of wire fraud against both defendants, the most serious charges against Gillum. In the minutes after the verdict was read, prosecutors vowed to retry the case.

After the judge dismissed the jury from the courtroom, Gillum walked to his wife and hugged her tightly. It was her birthday.

"Call my mama," he said.

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum calls his mother while leaving the federal courthouse with family and his defense team after a jury found him not guilty on making false statements while deadlocking on all other charges Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Gillum’s family hugged and thanked supporters who came to watch the verdict. Some had worked on previous campaigns for the former gubernatorial candidate, others were family friends. Even Gillum's pastor, Bethel AME Church Senior Pastor Julius McAllister, came to the courthouse every day of his trial for support.

As court was dismissed, Gillum's lawyer David Markus raised his fists in the air, saying “Yes, sir!”

“Thank you guys, we could not have done this without you,” said Markus. “We needed you.”

