Call the Midwife actress reflects on dramatic debut scene with Helen George

Call the Midwife newcomer Natalie Quarry has teased her dramatic debut scene opposite Helen George.

The actress joins the long-running BBC drama as trainee midwife Rosalind Clifford this weekend, and exclusively told Digital Spy what it was like shooting the scenes with Trixie actress and show veteran George (don't worry, we won't be going into specific spoilers here).

"It was a bit daunting when I read the first episode," she said.

"I was like, 'Oh, gosh. This is really going in strong.' It was really fun, though. I think I was quite nervous about that day. Well, it was a couple of days.

"But doing that kind of stretch of the episode, I was really nervous – especially for the birth stuff.

"Helen was so supportive. I was asking lots of questions, like, 'What would you do? Where should I put my hand?' She was really nice and really warm and supportive."

Speaking a little bit more about that dramatic birth scene, Quarry revealed that the actor playing the father actually went to the same drama school as she did, which also provided a bit of support.

"He wasn’t there when I was there, but we kind of had a connection there," she explained. "We played around with it, and had a really nice day. Everyone was so supportive. I think it was not as daunting, and was just really fun. I remember, I got home at the end of the day, and I was like, 'That was such a good day.'

"I felt very lucky to be given such a dramatic storyline straight off the bat, because it definitely means that I got to explore more avenues of Rosalind than I necessarily thought I was going to so early on."

Call the Midwife's new series begins tomorrow (Sunday, January 7) on BBC One and iPlayer.

