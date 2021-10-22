Call for Nominations Now OPEN for WEC 2022 Gold Medal Award for Corporate Sustainability

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- World Environment Center

October 22, 2021 /3BL Media/ - As the world moves to rebuild our economies and to tackle climate change and systemic injustices, corporate leadership on sustainable development is more important than ever. The Gold Medal Award recognizes excellence and provides inspiration to other companies worldwide. Nominations are now being accepted for the World Environment Center’s (WEC) 2022 Gold Medal for International Corporate Achievement in Sustainable Development. The Gold Medal Award is presented annually to a global company that demonstrates deep, organization-wide commitment to sustainability in its business practice and beyond.

Submissions of the 2022 WEC Gold Medal Award Nomination Form must be received by Friday November 5, 2021. Self-nominations are welcome. WEC membership is not required as a criterion for submitting a nomination nor for receiving the award.

Now in its 38th year, the WEC Gold Medal Award is the most prestigious recognition of a global company's contributions to sustainability, as embodied by the winning company’s global engagement and ongoing commitment to sustainable development. An independent jury of international experts in business and sustainability selects the Gold Medal awardee.

In 2021, the independent Gold Medal Jury selected Microsoft’s application for integrating sustainability into the core of their business, company’s strong sustainability record and ambitious commitments. The Jury recognized Microsoft for advancing global progress beyond its core business by its investment in carbon removal, its Climate Innovation Fund, and its public policy engagement on climate change.

Previous recent recipients of the WEC Gold Medal Award include Ford Motor Company (2020), Ingersoll Rand (now Trane Technologies, 2019) Ecolab (2018), HP (2017), CH2M (now Jacobs, 2016), SC Johnson (2015), Unilever (2013), IBM (2012), Nestlé (2011), Walmart (2010), The Coca-Cola Company (2009), and Marks & Spencer (2008).

About the World Environment Center

WEC is an independent, global non-profit, non-advocacy organization that advances sustainable development through the business practices and operations of its member companies and in partnership with governments, multi-lateral organizations, non-governmental organizations, universities and other stakeholders. WEC’s mission is to promote business and societal value by advancing solutions to sustainable development-related problems. It manages projects for companies across their global operations, builds executive level learning and competency in incorporating sustainable development principles across a number of business sectors, and recognizes performance excellence through an annual awards program. WEC is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with regional offices in China, El Salvador and Germany.

If you would like more information on the Gold Medal Award or the nomination process, please contact Smitha Konduri at info@wec.org

