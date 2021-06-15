Call to northeast Charlotte home leads CMPD to man fatally shot multiple times

A man has died after being found with multiple gunshot wounds in a northeast Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Investigators say it happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday in 5300 block of Waterwood Lane, east of Briarwood Park. The neighborhood is in the Eastway community north of The Plaza.

Officers arrived to find “an unconscious man” with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police said.

Details have not been released on a possible suspect in the case.

Tips are being sought by CMPD’s homicide division at 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be offered by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.