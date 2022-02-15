A call for resource officer's removal after altercation with student at Mount Pleasant high

PROVIDENCE — The mother of a 16-year-old boy says her son was assaulted by a school safety officer at Mount Pleasant High School earlier this month.

The incident, which was captured on video by other students, has prompted an outcry from nearly two dozen youth and parent groups, who are demanding that the officer be suspended and permanently removed from the Providence public schools.

They are also asking that all charges be dropped against the student, Jay-Juan Guillen-Watson, who is currently on home confinement at his mother’s house.

Mother receives video

His mother, Evelyn Guillen, said that on Feb 1, she received a phone video showing what she said was a police officer pressing her son to the wall while he reportedly said to the officer, “Get off me.”

The Journal obtained one cell phone video, but it was difficult to see what was going on.

Guillen went to the police station, where she said she was told her son had been involved in a fight. She said she waited five hours but the police wouldn’t let her see her son.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré said it is not procedure to allow anyone to see someone in police custody unless the suspect is being interrogated and asks for a lawyer.

Guillen said the police also changed their story, telling her later that her son was involved in an illegal activity.

“I am seeing videos. I saw my kid unconscious, being dragged into a room,” she said Monday. “His body is limp. The cop is on top of him. He body-slammed my son. I'm thinking they are trying to kill him.”

Released to home confinement

Jay-Juan was later taken to the Rhode Island Training School and released the following day to home confinement.

Guillen said she doesn’t know how the incident began but said that Jay-Juan and the officer had a previous run-in, which she declined to describe.

Pare said the Police Department reviewed the officer’s handling of the incident, captured on social media and by the school, and determined that “he was appropriate in his actions and behavior.”

Events police say lead to student's arrest

According to the Providence police, officer Leonel Pichs saw Jay-Juan hand a suspected bag of marijuana to another student. When Pichs tried to search Jay-Juan, he pulled away. When the officer tried to handcuff Jay-Juan, a struggle began and approximately 10 to 15 students began to crowd the doorway.

As Pichs escorted Jay-Juan to his office, the crowd became unruly. In the office, the report said, Jay-Juan pushed the officer away from him and the officer then brought Jay-Juan to the ground, where Jay-Juan began striking the officer with his fists. Jay-Juan bit Pichs’s hand, the police said. At that point, Pichs called for help and several administrators responded.

Principal David Conrady later told police that when he arrived, Pichs was on the floor with Jay-Juan on top of him.

Jay-Juan was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer resulting in serious injury, obstructing an officer in the execution of his duty, and possession of marijuana.

School resource officers have been assigned to the Providence schools since the 1990s; the partnership was formalized in a memorandum of understanding signed in 2014. It says their role is “to help foster a positive school climate by demonstrating respect for students’ rights and protecting the safety of the school environment.”

Providence youth groups have been pushing to remove resource officers from schools since at least 2019.

In December 2020, the Providence Alliance for Student Safety and the Center for Youth & Community Leadership in Education at Roger Williams University released a study on school discipline in the Providence public schools.

The report found that between 2016 and Feb. 2020, Black students were disproportionately represented in student arrests, making up 16% of overall PPSD enrollment and 30% of all student arrests.

Mount Pleasant High School student arrests

The study also reported that Mount Pleasant High School students accounted for one-third of all student arrests during this period yet the student body only accounts for about 12% of all high school students in Providence.

Last June, the Providence School Board approved a resolution asking state leaders to remove SROs from the Providence schools.

“This is not a new issue,” said Keith Catone, director of the Center for Youth & Community Leadership in Education. “There is no evidence that SROs make schools safer. Schools have an educational mission. Police officers do not fit with that mission.”

'Counselors not cops'

“I don’t know what prompted this incident but at the end of the day, this was a person in a position of power who physically assaulted a student,” said Vanessa Flores-Maldonado, executive director of Providence Youth Student Movement. "We should be investing this money for adults like nurses and counselors not cops.”

