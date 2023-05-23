Call for person asleep in doorway leads to weapons arrest in Seattle

A person asleep in a doorway ended in an arrest of unlawful possession of a firearm in the Mount Baker neighborhood of Seattle on Monday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a report from the employees of a business in the 2600 block of Walker Street about a man that was asked to leave.

The employees told police they noticed a gun under the man when the man got up.

The man grabbed the gun from the ground as he was leaving.

When officers arrived, they found the man in front of the business. After a short chase, he was taken into custody and officers did not find a gun on him.

Officers called in a specially trained K9 which is used to locate firearms, and found the gun in a bush nearby.

The 26-year-old man is a convicted felon and is prohibited from legally having a gun.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and an unrelated felony warrant.